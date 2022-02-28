BRATTLEBORO — The news has been filled with reports of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
Though it is half a world away, Vermont News & Media's three newspapers have a direct connection to people there who continue to work while under siege: Owner Paul Belogour has information technology teams based in Dnepr and Kyiv, Ukraine, which support the online operations of his other businesses, such as Vermont Innovation Box, Vermont Beer Makers, Vermont Real Estate and Development, Viking Farms, The Back Office Factory and the Maple Syrup Exchange.
"An incredible and talented group of people in Ukraine have been supporting and maintaining IT infrastructure and our digital backend since May of 2021," said Belogour, who bought the Brattleboro Reformer, the Bennington Banner and the Manchester Journal and established Vermont News & Media as their parent company.
Eugene Sidorenok is a member of Belogour's team in Ukraine. He told Vermont News & Media via email that, at the beginning of the invasion, his wife was in the hospital, while he was staying with a close friend with the family dog.
"The first day of the war was panic. I didn't know what to do. The second day of the war was fear. We knew what to do, but did not understand how," recalled Sidorenok. "From the third day of the war, we completely formed our way of life and organized ourselves as a small group. Someone helps people they know, someone gets food and water, someone cooks, someone cleans."
Airstrike sirens are common, he said. "But we are not panicking anymore."
On Monday, Sidorenok said he and his countrymen are waiting for the moment when they must "protect our families. ... We are ready to defend our land, our homes, our children, our parents."
"Tomorrow my son will be 4 years old. I believe: He will live in a good country."
He said the Ukrainian people are all sticking together, even if they live in different regions, staying in touch via online chats.
"We pass each other information about ourselves, stocks of food, water, medicines," Sidorenok said.
Meantime, Sidorenok said he and his co-workers are eager to share news from Ukraine with the world, which they'll do through Vermont News & Media newsrooms and websites.
About 15 years ago, Belogour founded Boston Unisoft Technologies, a team of IT professionals with a strong background in financial technology, computer programs and other tech used to support or enable banking and financial services. Boston Unisoft designs and develops technical solutions for corporations and private investors.
As Belogour, of Guilford, launched and rolled out his Vermont businesses, he asked his team in Ukraine to branch out and assist them with key aspects of their web presence and online operations.
"Even now, under the threat of falling bombs, frequent trips to the shelters, making Molotov cocktails, donating blood, and with weapons at hand, they are still finding the time to continue with their work for my Vermont-based businesses," said Belogour.
Belogour opened his first office in Ukraine about 15 years ago, he said.
"Did I ever imagine that my Ukrainian colleagues and I would be going through this? The answer is no," said Belogour. "But what is incredible is the resilience of the Ukrainians. I am learning how selfless the Ukrainians are and how much they are just like Americans: They love their freedom and are dedicated to others even when they are facing an imminent danger and even death."
Because of Vermont News & Media's direct connection to Belogour's staff in Ukraine, the Reformer, Journal and Banner will be featuring online stories, video and photos taken and aggregated by his employees there. Some will come directly from the employees and others will be gathered from Ukrainian social media.
"The internet and cellphone services in Ukraine are still on," said Belogour.
Around the world, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, people began to work from home and in remote locations. The same is true in Ukraine.
Belogour noted that many of his team members in Ukraine are ethnic Russians.
"Ukraine and Russia are the same people, same religion, similar or same language, with relatives and families living in both countries. What is taking place between Russia and Ukraine is sheer madness," said Belogour.
Ukraine is a true melting pot, noted Belogour, which — aside from Ukrainians and Russians — includes Armenians, Georgians, Moldovans, Belarusians, Kazakhs, Tajiks, and many others who have come together to fight Russian aggression.
"Now they are all Ukrainians, one solidified group of people. The Russian aggression did what hundred years of history could not do; that is, to unite different ethnic groups residing in Ukraine and make them one, Ukrainians."