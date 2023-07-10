MONTPELIER — Vermont Organic Dairy farmers are encouraged to apply for $6.9 million in state relief funding.
This grant funding is designed to mitigate the extreme market challenges in 2022, including high feed and input costs. Funding totals $6.9 million dollars made available in the Vermont state budget, which began on July 1.
Eligible dairy farmers who apply will receive a single payment of $5 per hundredweight of organic milk produced in 2022. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is responsible for the application process and distribution of funds.
The application is now available online at https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=O5O0IK26PEOcAnDtzHVZxiTkp4OxuYVBgW4v3Lq1d8tUNTJKVlE0RE42RTdOTEVJSzVSS0xaMlZFQS4u.
All qualifying applications will be processed in the order they are received. Agency staff will be verifying information submitted for this program with established records. All documents must be correct and complete before payment can be issued. This includes receipt of your 2022 production information, a W-9, and a submitted application.
The application period for this relief program closes at noon Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Any unallocated funds will be diverted to other programs on Dec. 31, 2023.
More program information can be found on the VAAFM website here: https://agriculture.vermont.gov/administration/vermont-organic-dairy-relief-program.