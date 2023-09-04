BURLINGTON — Vermont Professionals of Color Network (VT PoC) has welcomed two new board members: C.D. Mattison of Burlington and David Tabaruka of Colchester.
"We are excited to have David Tabaruka and C.D. Mattison on board," said Tinotenda Rutanhira, Board Chair of VT PoC. "David's financial expertise aligns perfectly with our mission, while Mattison's experience in digital initiatives will enhance our online presence and outreach. Together, we strive to foster an empowered and inclusive community."
David Tabaruka brings financial expertise and a passion for advancing the interests of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color in Vermont's business community. He will work closely with VT PoC's leadership team to develop financial strategies that will drive the organization's initiatives forward and create economic opportunities for the BIPOC community. In addition to his work, Tabaruka is also a new member of the Burlington Rotary Club.
C.D. Mattison joins VT PoC with a dedication to supporting its growth and sustainability. Her experience in creating user-centric digital experiences will elevate the organization's online presence and outreach. Mattison's unique perspective and technical skills will play a vital role in empowering the BIPOC community and advancing VT PoC's digital initiatives. Prior to joining the board, Mattison had also served on the board of Outright Vermont for six years.
"The work of VT PoC is the foundational and sustainable work of the community," said Mattison, "VT PoC is building a community where we can see ourselves reflected and find support and belonging."