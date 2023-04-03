MONTPELIER — Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas is urging residential contractors to register with the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office of Professional Regulation. Pursuant to a law passed by the Legislature last year, residential contractors working in Vermont who perform $10,000 or more worth of work inclusive of labor and materials must register with OPR.
“We have great, hard-working contractors here in Vermont,” Copeland Hanzas said in a statement. “Residential contractor registration was put in place by the Legislature to protect Vermonters from any bad actors out there.”
The registration requirement applies to any contractor who performs residential construction where the estimated value is $10,000 or more, inclusive of labor and materials. Home contractors will also be required to maintain insurance and have a contract with the homeowner.
“OPR already regulates more than 50 professions in the state, so they are well-positioned to oversee the regulation of home contractors,” said Copeland Hanzas. “Obviously, this is good for consumers, but it will also benefit contractors who register and can show potential customers they are in good standing.”
The registry of home contractors will provide information to the public and consumers about whether a contractor is registered and in good standing in the state.
Registration is open. For more information and to register, contractors should visit OPR’s Residential Contractor webpage https://sos.vermont.gov/residential-contractors/.