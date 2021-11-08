VERNON — Vermont Woods Studio, founded 16 years ago to feature the work of and advocate for Vermont furniture makers, has received for the second year in a row the top recognition from the Sustainable Furnishings Council and National Wildlife Federation.
The Wood Furniture Scorecard recognizes furniture retailers of all sizes for its robust policies that drive responsible wood sourcing practices throughout its supply chains.
Vermont Woods was one of 20 out of 120 that were assessed by federation and the council, appearing at the top alongside companies like Crate and Barrel, Ikea, Williams-Sonoma and Target.
“We founded the company in an effort to use Vermont’s beautiful, sustainable furniture as a way to raise awareness about where wood furniture comes from,” said Peggy Farabaugh, who founded Vermont Woods with her husband, Ken, a furniture maker. “Most furniture in today’s market is made with wood that’s illegal or unsustainably harvested. We wanted to provide an eco-friendly alternative.”
Vermont Woods Studio features furniture from Vermont Furniture Designs in Winooski, Maple Corner Woodworks in Calais, Copeland Furniture in Bradford, and Lyndon Furniture in St. Johnsbury.
The showroom in Vernon also features one-of-a-kind custom made furniture from small shops around the state.
Its furniture makers use North American hardwoods like cherry, walnut, maple, oak, and ash, trees that grow in the local forests.
“At Vermont Woods Studios, we’ve been lucky to find employees and customers who share our commitment to sustainability,” said Peggy Farabaugh. “It means everything to us to be recognized for the extra efforts we put in to make our business work.”
According to the federation and council, the furniture industry is the third largest consumer of wood globally, behind the construction and paper industries.
“Demand for wood has driven global deforestation to the point where it is a leading cause of climate change,” states the announcement of the top scorers. “The sustainability award recognizes companies of all sizes that are working to improve their wood sourcing. This recognition, along with other SFC initiatives is helping the furniture industry move in a sustainable direction.”