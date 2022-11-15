BRATTLEBORO — The Vermontitude video podcast No. 2 is now live, featuring a buzzworthy chat about Brattleboro crime. Featured guests are Lt. Adam Petlock of the Brattleboro Police Department; Melanie Winters, editor of the Brattleboro Reformer; and Evan James, owner of Evan James Ltd., Diamond Jewelers and Goldsmiths.
Vermontitude is brought to you by Vermont News & Media, Great Eastern Radio and BCTV. The three media outlets are teaming up with Vermontitude to focus on the issues that are being discussed in Southern Vermont and the tri-state region.
The podcast will airs Tuesdays mid-morning each week.
Vermont News & Media is the parent company of the Brattleboro Reformer, the Bennington Banner, the Manchester Journal and Vermont Country Magazine. Great Eastern Radio is home of a number local radio stations such as The Peak, The River and WEEI Sports Radio.