MONTPELIER — As Vermonters receive the first snowflakes of the season, new national and state data show that Vermont continues to lead the nation in outdoor recreation as a key linchpin of the state’s economy.
On Nov. 9, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released data on the economic impact of outdoor recreation in 2021. As the state continues to recover from the pandemic, the bureau's Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account report shows that spending in Vermont generated by activities from snow sports to camping, hiking, boating and biking continues to increase exponentially.
Nationally, outdoor recreation accounted for $862 billion in consumer spending and $1.53 billion in Vermont’s spending. The contribution of Vermont’s outdoor recreation to the state gross domestic product jumped from 3.7 percent in 2020 to 4.1 percent in 2021, maintaining Vermont’s rank of third highest in the country behind Hawaii and Montana.
Skiing, snowboarding and other snow activities led to spending in Vermont of $215 million in 2021, which is up from $191 million in 2020. Conventional activities (camping, hiking, boating and hunting) also grew to $593 million in 2021 from $505 million in 2020.
“The numbers showing retail trade growing to $310 million in 2021, from $268 million in 2020, along with increases in manufacturing, validates what Vermont’s outdoor retailers and brands have been experiencing throughout the seasons. As businesses did better, they hired more workers, as the data shows Vermont’s outdoor workforce increased by 17.6 percent in 2021, giving Vermont the largest increase in the New England region,” said Mike Schmidt, vice chairman of the Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance and co-principal of Velocity Sales & Marketing.
“For the second year in a row, Vermont saw well over 1 million visitors at state-owned parks and record-breaking participation in outdoor recreation activities. Participation numbers reaffirm the state’s recent historic investments in outdoor recreation, which include over $25 million directed by Governor Scott to fund outdoor recreation grant programs,” said Michael Snyder, chairman of Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative and commissioner of Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.
On Nov. 10, 100 Vermont outdoor businesses gathered at HULA in Burlington for the Outdoor Business Alliance’s fourth Outdoor Economy Sessions, which validated the wide-ranging effects of the data. Outdoor industry leaders spoke about a future for outdoor recreation, business development, workforce and marketing, as well as approaches to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion, and recreation infrastructure.
“This week’s report and event indicate Vermont’s future is full of opportunities for outdoor places, people, products and professions. A strong outdoor sector helps our urban and rural communities flourish and work toward equitable access to healthy landscapes and recreational communities across the Green Mountains,” said Kelly Ault, executive director of the alliance.