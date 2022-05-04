BRATTLEBORO — A carefully coordinated process is underway to close Holton Home and consolidate the elder care facility with its sister site, Bradley House.
"It was a very, very difficult decision really necessitated by two years of significant operating losses," Edward Bordas, executive director at Garden Path Elder Living, said Wednesday in an interview in his office. "The amount of those losses per month exceeded our ability to fundraise that outside of significant grant awards. We had to go to the state numerous times during the course of the last year and a half."
Bordas called the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living "exceptionally supportive during this time." The licensing agency has provided a final COVID-related grant to aid with the consolidation.
After the first rounds of federal Payroll Protection Program money went out, Garden Path Elder Living was no longer eligible for more. Bordas said his group had to show a 25 percent net loss over corresponding periods between two years, and that wasn't possible because his group had been dealing with census levels dipping before COVID-19.
"We had achieved a sustainable occupancy level for a few months, and we were trending in the right direction," Bordas said.
But the coronavirus prevented new residents from coming in, and then a few patients transferred to higher levels of care. Some died, and one or two moved in with family, leaving his group unable to compensate for attrition at the two homes as it had naturally done in pre-COVID times.
"Our guiding principle throughout this pandemic has been to maintain both homes. Every time we sought emergency funding to shore us up, our hope was, and we had every reasonable expectation, that the pandemic would abate and we would get more people, and it just didn't happen."
Bordas said each time a new variant of the virus sprang up, it would suppress the number of requests and inquiries from potential residents.
His group is proud of the way it has handled the pandemic. Bordas said after a small outbreak in the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021, just before vaccines became available, no positive cases were identified in the resident population, and only a few isolated cases popped up among staff.
Funding from Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living is viewed as assisting in allowing the organization to last for the long run.
"To our minds, we're preserving one home instead of potentially losing both homes," Bordas said. "It wasn't guaranteed we were going to secure that money. In our plan, we are going to have one vibrant, strong home that is sustainable."
In a statement, Garden Path Elder Living Board President Ted Vogt said the group was at "serious risk of having to shut down altogether."
"With the efficiencies gained from this consolidation," he said, his group "will come out of this stronger and fiscally solvent. We expect to be providing quality elder care to the community for many years to come."
Garden Path Elder Living is looking at opportunities with local partners to repurpose Holton Home into affordable housing, Bordas said.
'A very thoughtful and deliberate way'
At a special board meeting on April 20, the Garden Path Elder Living board voted to move forward with the consolidation plan.
"We have about six months time, which allows us to do this in a very thoughtful and deliberate way," Bordas said. "We've already communicated the information to all residents, family members and staff."
Currently, his group is allowing Holton Home residents to identify rooms they would like to live in at Bradley House and developing a timeline for relocating them. All residents are expected to be moved in by the end of September.
Every Holton Home resident who wants to live in Bradley House and is still eligible at the time of their move will have a room there, Bordas said. The plan includes moving dining hall mates at the same time to ease with the transition.
Currently, Holton Home has 17 residents and is licensed for 35. Bradley House, licensed for 36 residents, has about 23.
"Both homes have been underpopulated for several years," Bordas said. "It's really the pandemic that hit us exceptionally hard."
His group plans to make sure Holton Home residents are taken care of before bringing in new residents to Bradley House.
A reduction of stuff will occur with consolidation.
"We're grateful for the opportunity to also approach this with some thought and some care," Bordas said. "I'm already communicating with some local agencies that are in the same business as ours, so we'll be able to find some good landing spots for those people we cannot keep. This is a much preferable situation than an immediate and sudden closure, which was a possibility. We worked really hard to develop this plan and afford us this time to take care of people the best we can."
Bordas said agencies are aware of the staffing reduction and interested in finding employees to hire.
"The staff has been tremendous," he said. "I am exceptionally proud of the work they do every day under extremely hard circumstances. We are dealing with a very vulnerable population. We have to take precautions that go above and beyond what the general public has to do."
His group has experienced difficulties in finding nursing staff. Bordas noted the issue is not just confined to the local area or state but found nationwide.
Creditors have been "extremely patient and generous with us in the terms of forbearance with some of our loans," Bordas said. His group is having conversations with them about resuming payments, which he anticipates will happen as a result of consolidation.
Another expectation is that Bradley House will eventually be full and have a waiting list possibly around the fall. In earlier times, both homes had waiting lists.
Bordas pointed to a pre-COVID trend that started to change that: an emphasis on keeping people in their home as long as possible, made possible with expanded supports available, such as house visits and transportation to appointments. Now, he said, the average age of admission is significantly older, so the turnover rate also is higher.
COVID made people very wary of moving into a congregant living setting and presented some barriers, Bordas said. New residents had to quarantine alone in their room for days, and there were periods in which no visitors were permitted in facilities.
"So we were effectively not allowed to move people in for a year or so," Bordas said.
Recounting when group activities resumed and performers could enter the buildings, he said, "The life I saw inside was remarkable." He joined the team during the pandemic, so all he knew were COVID protocols.
"I never saw the homes so dynamic and full of life," he said. "That made us work hard to achieve that going forward. We will get there, in one home."
Given all the unknowns and questions, Bordas acknowledged that people are nervous about the changes.
"But a lot of residents are eager to move into Bradley House, and Bradley House residents are eager to have new friends and housemates, so it's an exciting opportunity," he said. "I think, honestly, all the staff and residents have sensed uncertainty for the past two years. We all saw the reduced resident population. There were always questions about how we were doing, and so we continued to try to make it work, and we considered really as many options as there are out there. So now, people know this is how we are moving forward, and I think that has provided a certain measure of peace or acceptance. It's a sad fact to be sure, but now we have a path forward that we can shape."
Holton Home, originally known as the Brattleboro Home for the Aged and Disabled, was incorporated by the state in 1892. Bradley House, previously known as Hilltop House and the Baptist Home, was incorporated in 1988. In 2015, the two Brattleboro facilities merged under the name Garden Path Elder Living.
Select Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said the town is "fortunate to have a locally owned nonprofit elder care service provider like Garden Path Elder Living."
"We appreciate the work performed by their staff and leadership during the pandemic to provide exceptional care and keep residents safe and healthy," he said in the statement. "We also support the organization's necessary efforts to restructure their operations, so that they can remain viable post-pandemic."