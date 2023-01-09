BENNINGTON — VIP Tires & Service — a full-service automotive repair, maintenance, and tire shop with locations in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont — has opened a new store location at 183 Phyllis Lane in Bennington, formerly a Hyundai car dealership. The Bennington store marks the 67th location for VIP Tires & Service and is set to celebrate its grand opening on Thursday at 11 a.m.
The new store has gone through a complete interior renovation, adding a new concrete floor in the repair shop, four bay doors to the front of the building and a new roof, parking lot, landscaping, and restrooms. This new facility is a full-service automotive repair, maintenance and tire shop offering everything from brake repair, preventative maintenance, muffler and exhaust repair, multi-point vehicle inspections, wheel alignments, state inspections and oil changes.
The store officially opened in early December 2022 and has been managed by John Chapman with eight employees.
“Since opening on December 2, we’ve been happy to see how our team of experienced automotive professionals in Bennington is becoming part of the community. John Chapman is doing a great job leading his team, and we look forward to continued success in Bennington,” said Tim Winkeler, president and CEO of VIP Tires & Service.
For seven weeks, VIP Bennington is offering any oil change, including full synthetic oil changes, for only $10, with all of the proceeds going toward Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union schools as a donation through VIP’s ‘Oil Changes for Education’ initiative.
The grand opening of the Bennington location will be attended by Winkeler and VIP’s owner and executive chairman, John Quirk.