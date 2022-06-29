RUTLAND — The VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region is partnering with the Stratton Foundation, a community-based nonprofit organization dedicated to the health and welfare of children and families in Southern Vermont.
Through the Stratton Foundation’s “Feed the Community” initiative and outreach in times of crisis, the agency received $2,000 in gift cards for groceries and gas. The cards will be distributed to patients served in Arlington, Danby, Dorset, Manchester and Sunderland.
The VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region is one of the state’s largest home health and hospice service providers. Last year, 3,900 individuals received services from the agency, from newborns to people over 100.
“Our care teams see firsthand the effects of poverty, the pandemic and inflation,” said CEO Sara C. King. “This generous gift for our patients who face financial challenges and hardships will provide some relief in these challenging times.”
The Stratton Foundation is also providing $120,000 worth of grocery and gas cards throughout Southern Vermont, working closely with schools and organizations for distribution.
"We are pleased to partner with community agencies like the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region,” said Tammy Mosher, executive director of The Stratton Foundation. “By partnering with agencies on the frontlines of serving the community, we know this gift will help those in need.”
VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region is a Medicare-certified home health and hospice agency. With office locations in Bennington, Dorset, Manchester and Rutland, the agency has over 250 trusted health professionals and caregivers committed to providing exceptional care to patients and families.
The Stratton Foundation was founded in 1996 to support local nonprofit organizations that enhance opportunities for all working and living in the mountain communities. Over time, the foundation developed a more focused mission to care for those most vulnerable, contributing $2,000,000 to support programs and organizations that execute critical services. The foundation also functions in a leadership role to create programs and facilitate partnerships to deliver on its mission and pursue a vision to end the cycle of generational poverty.