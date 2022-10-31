MONTPELIER — Vermont Department of Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington, who previously worked for the town of Bennington, was elected to serve as chairman-elect for the National Association of State Workforce Agencies board of directors for the 2022-2023 year. Harrington was elected to the position by association members, which represent states and U.S. territories nationwide.
“The pandemic changed the game for state workforce agencies,” said Harrington. “[The association] has been there every step of the way, providing leadership, support, and technical assistance to each and every state and their constituents. It was this commitment that drove my interest in serving, and I am truly honored to be able to represent this organization and the various state members at the executive committee level.”
A former Bennington Banner staff writer, Harrington joined the Department of Labor in January 2017 as deputy commissioner and was appointed commissioner in June 2020. Prior to state government, he served as the economic and community development director for the town of Bennington. Harrington has also held various roles in the private sector and in higher education, and has served on a number of municipal and nonprofit boards in a volunteer capacity. In 2013, he was inducted into the Vermont Business Magazine’s 40 under 40 class.
Harrington served as secretary of the association board from 2021-2022. Harrington will serve as chairman beginning in September 2023.
The association is a national member-based organization that represents all U.S. states and territories in the areas of workforce development, unemployment insurance, labor market information and fair labor standards. It provides policy expertise, shares effective state practices, and promotes state innovation and staff development, in addition to providing direct assistance to member states.