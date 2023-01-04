PERU — Unseasonably warm weather might be a delight for those of us that say “I don’t want to see a single snowflake after New Year’s Day,” but cross-country ski areas in the Northshire and throughout Southern Vermont aren't feeling it.
Several ski touring centers that don’t have their own snowmaking operation are closed this week and for the foreseeable future.
Ian Black, the head groomer at Wild Wings in Peru — which has been closed since New Year’s Eve — said that this isn’t the first time the Nordic site dealt with unfavorable conditions. It wasn’t able to open for skiing until Jan. 11 last winter.
“We’re feeling pretty lucky just to get what we got,” he said. “We got some good skiing before Christmas, and between Christmas and New Year's, so we’ve just made the most of what we’ve had.”
“It looks pretty grim out there right now,” he later added. “But we’re doing better at this point than we were last year.”
A call to Viking Nordic Center in Londonderry revealed the same. Its voicemail said that trails and the shop were not currently in operation, and, “The short version is we are closed until winter returns.”
Winter, in the purest sense, might not be back for a little while. According to the Weather.com’s extended forecast, no snow accumulation greater than an inch is expected in higher elevations, like Peru and Londonderry, for at least the next two weeks.
While things can certainly change, it’s far from ideal for workers like Black. He is charged with providing a smooth and pleasant experience for those traversing the trails, which gets more and more difficult as snow dwindles.
“We rely solely on natural snow, so we’re basically at the mercy of Mother Nature,” Black said. “It can certainly be frustrating, but we just kind of take it for what it is.”
Fortunately, it’s not all bad news on the trails. Black said there is still some snow to work with. The snow tends to get deposited in lower areas, because of trail maintenance and of course, gravity, so at the moment it’s mostly a matter of covering up bumpy areas on the trails at higher spots.
“We’re not completely starting from zero, which is a help,” he said. “I’d say if we got about 6 inches of average density snow, we’d be back in business.”
Ultimately, dealing with fickle weather is just a reality of life in New England these days, but Black does see a bit of a trend.
“It’s always kind of been a thing, but it certainly seems like it’s getting worse as the years go on,” Black said. “Bigger warmups, higher temps that last a longer time. It’s always been kind of tough, but it’s getting a little tougher.”
“We’re not losing hope. But we’re hoping winter will come back quickly.”
The Marlboro Nordic Ski Club, which maintains and grooms approximately 15 kilometers of ski trails on the former Marlboro College campus on Potash Hill and throughout the town of Marlboro, posted a note on its web page (https://marlboronordicskiclub.org/) on Friday that its trails are currently closed because "We need more snow!"
"In the meantime," the message continued, "we are going to take advantage of the warm weather to make some improvements to the trails and drainage so we can better stand future weather. We may have a trail work party in the next week or so, stay tuned!"