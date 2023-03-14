BENNINGTON — ReSOURCE is hosting a six-week intensive program to equip participants with the skills necessary for an entry-level job in the well-paid and growing weatherization and home energy efficiency field. The program is free to qualified Vermonters, starts on April 24, and offers all participants OSHA 10 certification and job placement opportunities.
“A priority of ReSOURCE is to train and prepare workers who are not now in the labor force but want to work," says ReSOURCE Executive Director Tom Longstreth in a statement. “Meeting Vermont’s Climate Action goals to reduce climate pollution by half by 2030 means local employers are scrambling for skilled help. Many people are willing to work but need up-skilling to be ready for a change in careers or to re-enter the workforce. ReSOURCE is in a position to help, we already have the vital training programs, now we have the opportunity to bring them to new places to provide the skills.”
Through the weatherization training course, participants will learn the principles of home-energy efficiency and building science, following the Department of Energy’s Weatherization Installer/Technician Guidelines. Hands-on practice in air sealing techniques, foam and cellulose application, proper ventilation, and moisture barrier setup will be provided. Students will earn OSHA 10 certification in jobsite and construction safety — an essential certification for anyone entering the profession and one valued by employers.
Participants will also be able to work with hiring employers in on-the-job work experiences during the final two weeks of the program. The employment counselor will work individually with students to find a job placement that meets their needs and professional goals.
Detailed information and an online application can be found at resourcevt.org/training-programs/weatherization-101.
Tuition is free for qualifying Vermonters, and stipends of $300 a week are available for some qualifying students. For eligibility questions, contact Pam Laser at plaser@resourcevt.or or 802-324-2091.