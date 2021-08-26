KEENE, N.H. — Ben Wheeler has joined the commercial lending team at Savings Bank of Walpole as senior vice president. In this role, Wheeler will work closely with Steve Bianco, SVP, senior commercial lender, to develop and implement the bank’s strategic vision for commercial lending and business banking products and services.
“Our commercial team is excited to welcome such a seasoned lender to our already strong team. Ben’s banking experience and lending knowledge helps cement SBW as the premier commercial lending group in the Monadnock Region,” Bianco said in a statement.
Wheeler previously served as a senior vice president for NBT Bank N.A. where he focused on business development and growth of the commercial portfolio in the Monadnock Region. Wheeler also worked at T.D. Bank for many years as a regional vice president for the Western/Central regions in N.H. He was the recipient of the bank’s Chairman Award winner seven times during his tenure.
“As the only bank headquartered in the Monadnock region, it’s our mission to provide the best banking services throughout the region,” said Mark Bodin, SBW president. “Ben brings a wealth of experience with the heart of a community-focused banker striving to provide the best customer experience possible.”
Wheeler holds an MBA in Business Administration & Management from Southern N.H. University and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration & Economics from Plymouth State College. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Wheeler is also actively involved in the community and donates his time to help several civic and nonprofit organizations in the area. Wheeler resides in Jaffrey with his family.
“I’m eager to join the SBW Commercial Lending team and to have the opportunity to work with a great group of professionals and community-minded colleagues, as well as make contributions that will benefit the bank, our valued business banking customers and our community,” Wheeler said.