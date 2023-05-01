WHITE CREEK, N.Y. — The White Creek Country Store has been reopened by founder Katie Germen after the tenant left the property to pursue other ventures.
The store has reopened at its original location of 1072 County Route 68, four miles from North Bennington. The grand reopening was held last weekend.
The reopening was welcome news to customers yearning for delicious subs, homemade baked goods, and soft serve ice cream using Battenkill Dairy products.
In addition, the store features breakfast sandwiches, coffee, snacks, and more.
“We’re excited to reopen; we’ve missed serving the community," said owner Katie Germen. "We have a lot of our former menu items with some new surprises, too.”
Germen said the store was busy last week at the reopening weekend, with the homemade baked goods sold out within the first few hours and people were lining up for soft serve ice cream and made-to-order subs.
The store ‘s breakfast and sub menu can be found online at the White Creek Country Store Facebook page and the store phone is 518-686-5151. Hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. for ice cream and groceries, and Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for those and also subs.