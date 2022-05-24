BRATTLEBORO — A bidet business failed to make a splash with a downtown storefront, but the owner still plans to continue online sales and installations.
"The location is sweet," said Brian Blass, who opened Blass Bidet on the corner Elliot and Main streets in July after running the business online for about a year-and-a-half, in an interview Monday. "But I don't think I was here enough."
Blass kept the store open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. He didn't have any employees.
Another issue he identified is the lack of urgency on the part of consumers to purchase what he's selling.
"Bidets aren't really on the top of most people's list of necessities, you know?" he said.
With inflation and much higher gas prices, efforts are being made to cut back on expenses. But Blass said a bidet saves people money on toilet paper in the long term.
Blass touted the positive environmental effects of investing in a bidet and sees it as a more hygienic route than toilet paper. He said between one and two dozen visitors to the store came in telling him they already have a bidet and love theirs.
Lack of marketing also was cited by Blass as a factor in not having too much success with the brick-and-mortar store. He said he thought having a location that was "front and center" would make up for that.
Blass described the store as "an experiment," as it also functioned as an art gallery.
"You know, it was fun, and it's kind of a cool place to just hang out," he said.
Now, his plan is to focus more energy on internet sales via his website blassbidet.com. He jokes that he's hoping for another toilet paper shortage.
The store will close after this weekend.
Blass said part of his business involves convincing customers they should want a bidet, but the U.S. is spoiled by an abundance of cheap toilet paper. He calls it "white paper privilege."
Since branching out with the bidet business, Blass noticed a lot more sellers and new bidet companies are around now.
"So I think optimistically, in the next 10 years, the bidets will just be more common, and more people will have them," he said. "At some point, it won't be unusual. ... Everybody wipes their butt. It's just a weird, weird thing that we do. Just a bunch of American butt wipers."