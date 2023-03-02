STRATTON — Later this month, Stratton Mountain Resort will be open for a full day and night of skiing, boarding and other kinds of fun, all for a noble cause.
Tammy Mosher, executive director at the Stratton Foundation, and other organizers are getting ready for 24 Hours of Stratton, happening from 9 a.m. on March 18 to 9 a.m. on March 19.
For instance, the ski boot race requires preparation: Loud horns need testing, as well as setting the starting and finish lines. Participants take off their skis and run on foot. There's a snowboard boot race, too.
Other activities include a slalom race, fireworks, s'mores making at firepits, trivia at Grizzly's and a costume contest. Participants rack up points by completing different activities.
"We're always trying to add stuff," Mosher said. "We pretty much have an activity at least every two hours for people to be able to participate."
Last year, teams danced in front of the outdoor DJ booth. So this year, organizers added a dance party.
"If you come out with your 24 Hour bib on and dance by the DJ — and we have glowsticks and everything — we add points just for participating and having fun," Mosher said.
This marks the 11th year of 24 Hours of Stratton. Last year, the foundation hit a major milestone, raising $2 million altogether through the event since its inception. Typically, the event brings in about $300,000 annually.
Mosher said the fundraising supports the foundation's mission, "so it goes to hunger programs, basic necessities, oral health, mental health and education."
"This is our big anchor for being able to award grants for critical services, as well as our own programs," she said of the partner-driven effort.
Stratton Mountain Resort puts all of its light towers out on the mountain and has chairlift employees working throughout the 24 hours. Ski patrollers are out, and the Carlos Otis Clinic is open in case of any emergencies.
"This is pretty much their shared investment in caring for the community by supporting the event," Mosher said.
Last year, her group noticed an uptick in participation of families joining 24 Hours of Stratton for the first time. This time, the foundation is seeing families and teams signing up after taking a break since 2018 or 2019.
Children 11 and younger can attend for free. And this year, sleeping will be allowed in the base lodge.
"We're going to have midnight movies and popcorn," Mosher said.
Her daughters have participated each year. Mosher said their favorite time to ski is between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., and they enjoy watching the sunrise.
Throughout the event, food is dished out to participants and volunteers.
"We really take care of people the whole time they're here, knowing a lot of these people have spent weeks fundraising," Mosher said. "This is their philanthropy. They love Vermont, they want to help children in need. They're really out there working hard."
At the end of February, the top fundraising team had reached $20,000 so far. Last year, $70,000 was the highest figure from a single team.
Local high schools, such as Burr and Burton Academy and Long Trail School, have teams. This year, the school that earns the most points will win a bear trophy. Teams are made up of as many as 15 people. By the end of February, about 300 people had signed up, which is ahead of other years. About 60 children had joined, and Mosher expected the number to grow.
Each person must raise about $300. Mosher said most participants set a higher goal, not only to earn points but for the philanthropy.
"You can earn points by just riding lifts throughout the day," Mosher said. "You wear a tracking chip. As you get on the lift, we have trackers underneath the snow that record your bib number. We have this whole algorithm behind it."
This year, an app can be used to earn personal badges. For example, if skiers or boarders are there for the sunrise at 6:30 a.m., they'll get a special badge.
Concluding the events on Sunday morning, an athlete award breakfast is held with a charity presentation and a brief movie on the Stratton Foundation, explaining where the donations will be going.
"We had people tell us last year that it was so moving, that it inspired them to fundraise for this year," Mosher said. "So the motivation, the energy, the camaraderie and everything is truly amazing."
Seeing hundreds of people on the mountain in blue bibs shows "there's so much unity," Mosher said. "It's awesome. We just take over the mountain."
Mosher said her group would love to have 500 participants this year. The highest turnout had been about 470.
"This is your only chance to ski Stratton at night," Mosher said, calling it "the big marketing line" for her group. "Some people wear headlamps. Some have glow outfits."
Thunder and fog last year didn't change the spirit of the event at all, Mosher said. Lifts had to close down to wait out the thunder, but everyone came inside for trivia, "so it worked out perfectly," she added.
The Stratton Foundation started in 1996. Mosher said the inaugural 24 Hours of Stratton in 2012 was "definitely a milestone for the foundation in changing how much impact we could have on the community."
"We transformed from $1,000 grants to supporting major programs with $75,000 and driving our mission," she said.
Her group has provided scholarships and supported the experiential learning program Journey Away at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School. They serve about 18 towns in an approximately 50-mile radius between Bennington and Windham counties.
Major sponsors for this year's 24 Hours of Stratton include Stratton Mountain Resort, DLA Piper, Farrell Distributing Brands with White Claw Hard Cider, Michelob Ultra, 14th Star Brewery, Von Trapp Brewery, Fiddlehead and Zero Gravity.
To sign up, visit strattonfoundation.org/#stratton24.