WILMINGTON — If all goes well, Starfire Bakery will soon be going brick and mortar.
"We want to create a bakery in the bottom level of the building at 103 West Main and make baked goods then sell them in a storefront to customers," said Chrystal Holt, who owns 1a Coffee Roasters with her husband, Brian Holt.
The plan presented to the Wilmington Development Review Board on Monday includes having tables for customers and a restroom for guests.
Holt, who serves on the board, recused herself from the case and presented the testimony for 103 West Main 2022 LLC. The group is made up of the owners of Starfire Bakery, husband and wife Andrew Allen and Carolyn Weston, and 1a Coffee.
Baked goods by Starfire have been sold at 1a Coffee at nearby 123 West Main St., which opened about a year and a half ago. Starfire owners also set up a stand in front of their home in Marlboro where items could be purchased.
Needed for the new project is local approval to change the use from retail to bakery restaurant on the main level of the building at 103 West Main. Formerly home to Gallery Wright Sticks & Stones Studio, the property is in a retail/residential district, and no one at the hearing knew how long it had been vacant.
Board Chairwoman Cheryl LaFlamme said testimony also was required on changing the use of an apartment on the upper floor to being a rental. Employee housing is envisioned for the apartment.
Holt said a hood vent would only be used for heat and air circulation.
"There's no grease or any sort of fryers or any sort of grease catching anything," she told the board.
The building has a ramp and a staircase to enter the building, with separate parking for the residents and customers. About six parking spaces are available for customers.
"With six seats inside the bakery," Holt said, "that could easily handle three cars and then the additional people who are coming in to get items to take home with them."
No changes will be made to the building's exterior.
"There's already existing plantings around the building that we think are really beautiful, so we plan to keep them as they are," Holt said.
Working with a friend on a design for a sign featuring the Starfire Bakery name, Holt said it will fall under standard town requirements and have shielded/downcast lighting. She told the board preliminary approval was secured from the municipality for wastewater needs.
In an earlier interview, the group anticipated the bakery could be open by the beginning of next month. The board has 45 days to issue a decision.
"It usually doesn't take us that long," LaFlamme said, "but sometimes it seems it does."