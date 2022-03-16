BRATTLEBORO — The Windham Regional Commission will receive funding to help towns in Southeastern Vermont plan resiliency zones.
This innovative work — through congressionally directed spending supported by Sen. Bernie Sanders —will increase municipal resiliency in the face of climate change. It's a collaboration between the commission and Green Mountain Power.
Resiliency zones are a part of the utility's proactive climate plan to work directly with partner communities to strengthen the grid, help prevent outages and bounce back more quickly when severe weather hits.
An example of this is the cutting-edge microgrid in Panton that the power company began in 2021. Seven of the 15 towns identified as high priority locations for resiliency zones by the company are in the Windham region, making the commission an ideal planning partner for this program. The seven towns are Grafton, Athens, Brookline, Rockingham, Brattleboro, Townshend and Putney. The commission is getting $151,000 to design and develop these resiliency zones.
Resiliency zones prevent outages from happening by leveraging renewable generation, battery storage, communications and other innovations. In the event of storm damage or a prolonged grid outage, Resiliency zones can enable backup power from batteries and renewable energy to flow to a community hub or a network of customers.
For more information, contact Chris Campany at ccampany@windhamregional.org or Kristin Carlson at Kristin.Carlson@greenmountainpower.com.