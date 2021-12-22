BRATTLEBORO — A local law office is shutting its doors after more than 80 years.
Windham Law PLC, a Brattleboro law firm established by Richard E. Gale in 1940, announced it will close on Dec. 31. The four partners are forming new professional practices, and Windham Law’s existing clients will be handled by the new firms.
John C. Mabie and Samuel H. Angell will each open their own legal practices, while Jonathan D. Secrest and Amelia W.L. Darrow will open their new law practice together.
The new firms will be established and running on Jan. 1.
Mabie’s practice will be called John C. Mabie PLC. He will concentrate on litigation and trial practice in civil, family law and criminal defense. He has over 35 years of experience as a trial lawyer and general practitioner. Mabie’s practice will be located at 45 Linden St., the current office of Windham Law.
Angell’s practice will be known as Angell Mediation PLC. Mediation is the attempt to reach an agreement without the uncertainty, cost and delay of the court system. He will continue to represent his existing clients, but business will be limited to mediating disputes. Angell has over 26 years of experience as a trial lawyer in family law, civil and probate matters. Angell Mediation will be located at 45 Linden St., the current office of Windham Law.
Secrest & Darrow PLC will continue the practices of Jonathan Secrest and Amelia Darrow, assisting clients with trust and estates, probate administration and long-term planning. As members of the small bar of Vermont Elder Law attorneys, they work with families and individuals to create effective law plans. Their new firm will be located in Brattleboro at 209 Austine Drive on the Winston Prouty campus. Secrest and Darrow will continue to work with their past and current clients in Southeastern Vermont, nearby N.H. and Mass.
The four attorneys say they look forward to their new professional endeavors and to serving clients in the Windham County region.