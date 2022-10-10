BRATTLEBORO — As the school day ends, the Windham Regional Career Center shifts gears for the adult students who come in to learn very particular sets of skills.
The licensed nurse assistant program at the center has just begun a new eight-week adult program to help fill the growing need for LNAs. In the first of three semesters to be held throughout the year, eight adult students, ages 20 to 30, enter the intense program so they can test for LNA certification.
The program emerged as its own version of another like it Vermont Technical College, its co-founder said.
“Maribeth Cornell, the adult education coordinator for the Career Center, and I worked together on developing this program that I had started at VTC for adults a number of years ago ... [it's] pretty successful,” said Becky Steele, the health sciences instructor.
With many nurses being busy with their own careers, Steele had to look inside her own family to find an instructor for the program. Her daughter, Katie Brunk, was working as a nurse at Inspire, a school for children with autism, and she onboarded at the center to help teach.
One of the main differences between the high school and the adult program is the duration of classroom time, Steele noted. Where high school students will spend only a couple of hours a week in the classroom, the adults will put in about five to six hours.
“It's great experience, because LNAs do the hands-on work that nurses do also," Steele said. LNA's don't pass medicines, and they don't do assessments like nurses do, she noted, "but they get that wonderful patient experience."
For prospective LNAs, she said it helps firm up their career choice or shows that it's not the job for them.
The program costs $1,800, but Steele added that there are many financial aid programs available to the students, such that many will end up paying very little to nothing at all.
There are plans to expand the program to include the summer months, based on student interest and numbers. The idea, if it comes to fruition, is to have a three-week intensive program.
The Career Center's adult education offers more than LNA training. Adults with and without diplomas are eligible to enroll in any of its day programs on a space available basis. The center offers a variety of training programs, including automotive, culinary, machining, business, early childhood education and more. To see the list of programs, go to wrccvt.com.