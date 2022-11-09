LONDONDERRY — A lot of construction has taken place at Magic Mountain during the off season.
Geoff Hatheway, president at Magic, said more than $1 million is being spent on capital projects.
The resort is welcoming its first fixed-grip quad chairlift, which was purchased from Stratton Mountain Resort. It will be called the Black Line Quad.
"A bunch of re-engineering had to be done on that," Hatheway said. "It adds significant uphill capacity to the top of the mountain."
Magic will have two chairlifts going to the summit. That means there won't be any lines at the resort, Hatheway said, noting also how a maximum of 1,500 day tickets are sold.
"That really creates that nice vibe we're looking for," he said. "It's not crowded on the slopes, and it's not crowded in the lines."
A dam was enlarged and improvements were made to double the size of a snowmaking pond. Hunter Excavating of Londonderry was hired for the job.
"That's a huge project," Hatheway said, seeing it as a way to address the shorter and warmer winters.
Snowmaking capacity will now cover at least 50 percent of the mountain.
The deck outside of the base lodge is being rebuilt with more space. Hatheway estimates the deck will be doubled in size.
"It needed to be redone any way," he said.
The plan is to host more events in the future. That could include concerts and weddings.
Magic added a handle tow lift to its magic carpet area, providing beginners with access to another trail when they're ready.
Brush has been cut back from trails to open them up "from a visual standpoint," Hatheway said. Volunteers also have been out clearing some of the glades.
The resort aims to open by mid-December. Hatheway said the terrain park might open around Thanksgiving time.
Discounted season passes are available for Vermont residents, students in elementary school, teachers and parents of students who live in Vermont. Hatheway sees it as a way to "support our local folks."