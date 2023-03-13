BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Small Business Development Center is offering a series of free workshops and a reception for woman-owned businesses and aspiring woman entrepreneurs, on March 23 at The Stone Church, at 210 Main St.
From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. the day will include business planning and branding workshops, a speed networking event with lenders and resource providers, downtown Brattleboro business owners and an evening reception.
Whether women own a business, are thinking of starting one, or just want to see what Vermont’s small business community has to offer, all are welcome. The schedule is as follows:
• 10 to 11:30 a.m.: Business Planning Basics.
• Noon to 1:30 p.m.: 9 Steps To Increasing Awareness For Your Business.
• 3 to 4 p.m.: Brattleboro Business Hop -- Check out the area’s vibrant small business community.
• 4 to 5:30 p.m.: QuickConnect -- Connect with lenders and statewide service providers offering insights and materials to assist small businesses. Start collaborations and conversations with lenders, business advisors and various subject matter experts.
• 5:30 to 7 pm: Reception and networking hosted by the Vermont Women’s Fund. Celebrate the day with food and continue networking conversations.
All activities are free. Walk-ins are welcome but registration is encouraged. For more information, email smunro@vtsbdc.org or call 802-431-8100.