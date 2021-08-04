Brattleboro Camerata Workshop for Interested Singers Set for Aug. 28
BRATTLEBORO, VT – August 4, 2021 – The Brattleboro Camerata, a new vocal ensemble at the Brattleboro Music Center, has scheduled a workshop for interested singers Saturday, Aug. 28.
The session will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. outdoors under tents at the BMC, 72 Blanche Moyse Way, Brattleboro. The morning and afternoon sessions will be divided by a BYO picnic lunch together.
"In this workshop, we'll get the chance to really dig into issues of performance practice and interpretation,” says Music Director Jonathan Harvey. “We’ll ask questions like 'How should the text inform phrasing and dynamics,' and 'What does it mean to perform 500-year old music in a context that would have been completely unfathomable to its composers and initial performers?'"
The Brattleboro Camerata is a chamber choir consisting of 12 to 16 singers, specializing in both Renaissance-era and Renaissance-inspired music. The choir will explore beloved classics and under-performed gems through innovative and energetic programming and performance. The group will perform twice a year, in winter and spring; the Camerata’s fall/winter repertoire this year will include seasonal works by Josquin, Palestrina, Morales, Lusitano, and more.
Auditions for the group will be held Saturday, September 11 with regular rehearsals Monday evenings beginning October 4.
For more information, contact the BMC at 802-257-4523 or email info@bmcvt.org.