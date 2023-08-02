BURLINGTON – For Tito Bern, it has quite literally been a long and winding road to becoming both a seasoned glassblower and cannabis retailer. When Tito and his wife Mikayla embarked on their journey more than 20 years ago, their operation was entirely mobile, selling glass pipes while traveling vast distances – up to 1,500 miles per week – for five years.
Although they focused on the gallery and glass blowing for many years, The Bern Gallery has switched focus now to concentrate on their grow business and retail operation.
When first established, Tito and Mikayla were operating the gallery five days a week, clearing out the shop to take all of their products on the road for two days. However, this proved to be unsustainable, leading them to focus solely on the shop and trade shows.
With over two decades of experience running The Bern Gallery, his glass and pipe-blowing business at 135 Main Street in Burlington, Bern has become well-versed in the industry. Additionally, he has been personally cultivating cannabis for his own consumption for around the same amount of time.
A significant point of pride for Bern is the creation of the Pipe Classic, which started in 2006 and was the first-ever glassblowing competition in the U.S. Although other similar competitions have since emerged, the Pipe Classic concluded last year after 17 years with the aptly-titled event, "A Classic Finale." The Pipe Classic Instagram chronicles the incredible history.
With the prospect of legalization on the horizon, Bern and his wife transitioned from casual growers, often referred to as "bro scientists," to becoming expert cultivators. Their emphasis on organic growth led them to comprehend that soil health is paramount rather than merely focusing on the plant itself.
When he first began growing, there still was not a ton of information about growing, and everyone who was growing typically had the same information. This was at the early stages of the internet before Google existed, so even web searches were either thin or unreliable.
Bern was so afraid of the consequences of getting caught with a grow operation at this time he took some extreme measures. He would sometimes go to a hotel to use their computers and then erase his searches, would park a mile down the road when he went to buy grow supplies, and at the most extreme, he sometimes wore a disguise. All to grow something that is now totally legal in the state of Vermont.
With the legalization of cannabis, Bern has been at the forefront of advocating for change in Vermont's cannabis laws. He considers the revision of the vape act, Act 28, his “baby” and fought against it from the very beginning.
Bern says that legislation was never meant for cannabis. The 92 percent tax on vape cartridges was initially enacted before cannabis became legal and intended to discourage minors from consuming tobacco. As of July 1, cannabis is exempted from the vape tax, a significant achievement for Vermont growers.
Bern is a big cannabis tech enthusiast, and he knows that he probably checks his plants far too many times a day on Pulse Grow, which is an app that enables the user to monitor their crops in real time from their phone. However, with such a big investment, it's hard not to be excited, especially when checking on his favorite cultivar, Gorilla Glue.
Getting to know cultivars on such a deep level is exciting for Bern, and he loves to “nerd out” about it. Bern now knows exactly how his plants will react – whether it be to a change of temperature or a shift in the amount of potassium in the soil. When you buy products from his grow operation, he can tell you exactly the product you are getting right down to the soil composition.
Despite being well-versed in running a business through The Bern Gallery, the challenges of growing and selling cannabis in Vermont presented novel hurdles. Bern had to diversify and acquire business acumen to stay afloat in the industry. He expresses enthusiasm for his new business venture and takes pride in hiring and retaining employees, acknowledging the dedication of his long-time staff, two of whom – Sara Mae and Jeff White – have become co-owners.
The Bern Gallery remains dedicated to supporting small artisan growers rather than working with multi-state operators (MSOs). Bern believes that personalized experiences and expertise can justify a premium price for their superior products, even in the face of fierce competition.
Bern emphasizes the importance of training for his bud-tenders, who undergo daily education to ensure customers have the best possible experience with their cannabis products, whether you are seeking relief from physical or mental issues or hanging with friends on the beach.
While Bern appreciates the competition in Vermont's cannabis market, he predicts that the industry may not be sustainable without certain changes, particularly the legalization of cannabis lounges. He envisions a future where cannabis tours can be as popular as brewery, distillery, or farm tours and where cannabis can be legally consumed and sold at concerts and festivals, much like alcohol.
Distinct from other shops, The Bern Gallery still houses its glass-blowing gallery, which serves as a welcoming space for customers to browse while the staff tends to other patrons. Bern has always believed that glassblowing and cannabis cultivation are interconnected, and now, he can fully embrace both pursuits legally.