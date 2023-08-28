WILMINGTON — Long known for its recreational offerings, the Green Mountain State now has another big draw: cannabis for sale.
"The ski industry has had a massive impact on the cannabis industry, especially in our area," said Matty Horn, co-owner of Matterhorn Apothecary Vermont in Wilmington.
Horn roughly estimates about 85 percent of his customers are second home owners, vacationers or visitors to the area. He doesn't encourage them to smoke while participating in recreational activities or public places.
While attending Mount Snow Academy, Horn was on the U.S. Ski Team in the early 2000s. His shop has antique skis, an X-Games bib and a Dew Tour bib on display.
"I wanted everything to be ski related," Horn said.
Now, he's always thinking about how to incorporate elements of all four seasons into designs he makes for tins holding prerolls. The packaging features ski and snowboard themed drawings as well as those inspired by Lake Whitingham and local hiking spots.
The inside of a ski lodge is pictured on the Apre Ski pack. These prerolls are evenly mixed, half sativa and half indica, to capture the mood of the smoker who is perhaps going to indulge after a day of skiing.
Other packs are called Powder Days, Lake Days, Trail Blazers, Back 9 and Leaf Peepers. They have different prerolls inside.
Horn said he's constantly changing the designs up and compares them to baseball cards. His plan is have matching merchandise.
Horn recounted how Colorado's cannabis tourism, inspired by Amsterdam before it, incorporated skiing. When checking IDs, he's noticing people from all over the U.S. Customers have come from as far away as Washington D.C., Georgia, and Idaho.
"I always get into these conversations," Horn said, adding that tourists "love that they can buy it legally."
Horn has to warn people leaving the state that cannabis is federally illegal.
"What you buy here has to stay here," he said.
Christian Engel, co-owner of Ratu's Cannabis Supply in Wilmington, said his store gets customers from out of state who want to partake in Vermont cannabis.
"We get a ton of people who come in to get things for doing yard work, going for a hike, just recreational, tons of stuff," he said.
He noted the prohibition of consumption in public places in Vermont includes the U.S. National Forest, which falls under federal laws.
"I just tell people keep it in the confines of your own space or go somewhere that's private, which usually entails a nature walk," he said.
Ratu's Cannabis Supply opened Dec. 3. When Mount Snow in nearby West Dover would close after a day of skiing and riding, Engel said, the store would be busy with people coming off the mountain. He described cannabis as being a big part of ski and snowboard culture for a long time, predating legalization.
Through the summer, Engel said, people excited to try Vermont cannabis were going to the lake or on hikes. Those planning high intensity activities tend to want sativa products from Ratu's.
Engel finds the store gets "a pretty equal mix" of both locals and tourists.
"What's great too is educating people on where they can actually smoke and stuff has eliminated our town smelling like cannabis," he said. "It's been a great summer for Vermont cannabis. Tourism is thoroughly enjoying what Vermont producers and growers have to offer. It's great. There's so many quality products and more coming."
Engel is excited about the upcoming winter. Last season, not as much product was around, as it required testing before hitting the market.
"Now, this summer, the variety is insane, where customers are like, I don't even know what to pick," he said. "It's been great and I'm excited to experience the full fall and winter season of cannabis this year. I think it's going to be great."
Karen Devereux, co-owner of Kingdom Kind in Barton, said her store gets many customers "coming to enjoy our lakes and hike this time of year."
"My assumption is that since we get a lot of vacation people in the summer that they are heading to the beach, mountain hikes and bike trails, otherwise they wouldn’t be in the kingdom during summer," she said. "We have a lot of summer residents."
Kingdom Kind promotes its store as "more than a dispensary … more like a destination."
"I think we could capture those who come to the area to visit our breweries as well," Devereux said, "not to mention that we have a great little food truck in our parking area."
Scott Sparks, owner of Vermont Bud Barn in Brattleboro, said his store typically sees "casual tourists" who may hike or canoe. He hasn't gotten any bike groups coming in.
Parker Rice, owner of Equipe Sport in Rawsonville near Stratton Mountain Resort, said his team is "working to open a dispensary in the same building as our snowboard shop."
"The hope is to be open for business within the next five to 10 days but still have a few items on the punch list," he said Tuesday.
Rimeline Cannabis, the store, will be named after a former trail at Stratton next to Standard that was removed to make way for the gondola at the resort in the 1980s. Only a small run off section of the original trail remains, Rice said.
Vermont Ski Shoppe cannabis products are available at Forbins Reserve in Barre and The Tea House in White River Junction, according to its website. The company described ski shops as places "where outdoor enthusiasts have always gone for the best gear and advice, no matter what skill level."
"Taking this tradition to heart, we are making Vermont Ski Shoppe not a physical place, but rather a collection of unique craft cannabis products designed to help you enjoy your experience," the company's website states. "Proudly bringing them together under our brand and making them available to the outdoor-minded or those who just want to be in an outdoor state of mind. We encourage you to find your trail level and then 'Blaze it.'"
Geoffrey Pizzutillo, executive director of the Vermont Growers Association, said it's still too early to tell the impact of tourism since the legal market kicked off in May 2022 but didn't technically get going until October. Projections presented to the Vermont Cannabis Control Board estimate tourists stops at cannabis stores could total more than 100,000 this year, next year and the following year.
"Some of the most successful policy that we've earned to date has been around agriculture designation," Pizzutillo said, as it allowed outdoor farms growing cannabis to be visited. "People come to see our beautiful state. We don't have billboards so people come to see our gorgeous state. So we think it was important to allow farmers into outdoor cultivation."
His group and others are working on consumption regulation reform. Most people who live in Vermont are renters and people of color are still being targeted by police for substance use, Pizzutillo said, hoping to redefine the meaning of consumption to include edibles and non-smokeable products and to replicate New York State where the onus is on the landlord or AirBnB owner to prohibit cannabis use on a property.