MONTPELIER — State rules are being crafted to prohibit cannabis-infused foods or drinks that are temperature sensitive or made with dairy products.
Christian Engel, co-owner of Ratu's Cannabis Supply and Ratu's Liquor and Market in Wilmington, said soft drinks would be allowed to be sold as long as they don't need to be refrigerated. However, products like a popular cookie dough made by Middlebury-based Fog Valley Farm LLC made with raw eggs wouldn't be since it requires a dispensary to have a freezer or cooling unit.
Engel said stores would be able to sell through their stock but couldn't reorder prohibited items. He expressed sympathy for Martha Bruhl, owner of Fog Valley Farm and first in the state to obtain a manufacturer license.
"She's super nice, very kind," Engel said. "These types of regulations, it's pretty much her whole business. She has to go back to the drawing board."
Bruhl said she's "disheartened" by the proposed rule changes, and it's "very frustrating to have to throw out projects and ideas we've been cultivating for a year." She's trying to remain positive and think about the future of Fog Valley Farm.
"I've already been working on a baked goods line and will continue to push that forward," she said. "I've also had some folks suggest more unique projects, freeze dried foods. I'm excited to see where this change takes me. I truly believe that sometimes the best ideas come when you're forced to pivot and go down an avenue you wouldn't typically explore."
Engel said he hopes the Vermont Cannabis Control Board (CCB), which took public feedback on the proposed rules and approved them last week, re-addresses the issue.
CCB Chairman James Pepper said the Vermont Department of Health isn't willing to inspect commercial cannabis kitchens, as it would risk federal funding since federal laws prohibit cannabis, "and it's too much to ask our compliance officers to crosstrain to do those as well."
"We can't put consumers in the position of eating potentially contaminated foods," he said.
Pepper touted the department for its partnership with the CCB to the extent it can participate in such processes such as rulemaking. He said he understand its caution of "interfacing directly" with the cannabis industry.
"From a food safety perspective, higher risk foods include those that require temperature control for safety to limit pathogenic microorganism growth or toxin formation," Ben Truman, spokesperson for the department, said in an email. "The CCB has authority to decide what is included and allowed in their proposed regulation."
Geoffrey Pizzutillo, executive director at the Vermont Growers Association, said the rulemaking process kicked off in November and proposed rules are then considered by the Legislative Committee of Administrative Rules (LCAR) and the Interagency Committee on Administrative Rules.
"That's a place for us and the industry to do further deliberation," he said of the committees. "We anticipate following the rest of the rules and amendment process to influence the process to reflect the rules we want to see in the industry, which is to allow these products, not prohibit them."
Pizzutillo expressed disappointment in what he described as a lack of inter-agency support from the Department of Health.
Pepper said ICAR has looked at the impact on the Department of Health and whether constitutional issues would arise, and LCAR will be weighing in on process and whether public input was adequately addressed.
"I don't expect much to change with LCAR," he said, although he noted there had been opposition from the public. In the past, the committee asked the board to meet with stakeholders before adopting rules on labeling.
Final adoption of the rules by the CCB could occur as early as August.
None of the drinks at Ratu's require refrigeration, however, staff keep them cool because that's believed to increase sales. Without refrigeration, it would take a few hours to get chilled.
A fridge at Ratu's also holds certain chocolates since it can get pretty hot in the store. At the time of the interview, Engel expected to get air conditioning soon but he noted temperatures recently climbed to 90 degrees one day.
"It's pretty much protecting the investment," he said of the fridge.
Via Instagram, Freedom Flower LLC said its Cannarefresher drink doesn't require refrigeration and "will be unaffected by the recent rule change."
"Our facility uses sanitary practices and the beverages are formulated to be shelf stable at room temperature for a year," the company said. "Take out the guesswork with your beverage lineup and contact us today! Enjoy!"
Vermont doesn't allow any liquor-infused food that requires refrigeration, Engel said. His liquor store will be told to pull Bailey's Irish Cream off the shelves once it hits an expiration date then a company representative will come and take the inventory.
Other alcohols are pasteurized and go through a process that don't cause expiration. Ratu's and other liquor stores in Vermont are allowed to sell growlers, filling bottles with beer from taps.
Scott Sparks, owner of the Vermont Bud Barn in Brattleboro, also carries Fog Valley Farm cookie dough. He called it "a great product."
"I don't think the reason was really valid," he said about the rulemaking, wondering if the board is regulating an issue that doesn't exist. "I'm concerned about the beverages because beverages are a growing category in cannabis. I honestly don't see what the health issue would be with a refrigerated beverage."
Sparks said he just wants cannabis businesses to be treated like other businesses.
Jessilyn Dolan, nurse and state educator on cannabis, told the board that with all the tax revenue coming in through the cannabis industry, "there has to be a way to afford personnel" to work with businesses on the issue.
"Shame on the Department of Health," Dave Silberman, an attorney in Middlebury, said at the board meeting. "We shouldn't have to wait for the drug war dinosaurs to go extinct before we have sensible drug policy in this state."