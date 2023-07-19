Vermont is running a unique cannabis experiment.
If late-stage capitalism depends on “scaling up” for its viability, it’s easy to see why Vermont barely registers on capitalism’s radar. Market dominance, profiteering, investor expectations, and endless expansion are all important aspects of the globalist corporate worldview. Here in Vermont, they mostly seem beside the point, which has allowed the state to acquire its distinctive brand of “craft.” It’s as true in these early days of cannabis as it has been in beer, cheese, and maple syrup.
But look around, and you’ll encounter no shortage of ambitious cannabis business owners. While Nick Smith, the 37-year-old owner of the cultivation company Emerald Visions in Alburgh, has vowed not to exceed a Tier 3 indoor license, which limits him to 5,000 square feet of growing canopy, he also insists that craft operators such as himself have an obligation to be as productive as they can be since the “white knights” of corporate cannabis will not be riding into town to provide supply if the store shelves become empty.
“Putting up roadblocks to stop unfair competition by corporate cannabis interests is only half of the equation,” said Smith. “It’s also on the craft producers to guarantee there is enough high-quality bud being grown and sold to meet consumer demand, and that means always leveling up your abilities.”
Smith has successfully lobbied for the closure of new Tier 5 indoor licenses with the state’s Cannabis Control Board (CCB), licenses he sees as simply too high-capacity for the state’s needs. But he has also become a sought-after expert in indoor growing who shares what he knows freely with anyone who asks.
“I have a very open source mindset about what I do and how I do it,” continued Smith. “I say, take what I’ve learned for free and give it to other people, for free. As long as they don’t charge for it, I’m happy.”
For their part, the CCB is committed to supporting craft operators. Limiting the capacity of the top-tier licenses creates room for homegrown businesses to provide supply in a way that is sustainable and avoids catastrophic price collapses and fundamental failures of the cannabis market, as seen in places like California. James Pepper, the chair of the CCB, voiced the rationale behind the Tier 5 closure when it was announced in April.
“A Tier 5 indoor cultivator [license] is probably inaccessible to most small Vermont farmers and the people who’ve been the most harmed by cannabis prohibition,” said Pepper. “Those are the exact people we are supposed to prioritize.”
In most other states, where there are significant population centers with high levels of demand and complex webs of political and financial interests, craft is a niche business similar to the beer industry and is often just a marketing gimmick. Here in Vermont, the economy is much less complicated. Many people think there is a real opportunity to build a cannabis industry that is craft at its core. Time and resources that would otherwise be spent on all the intense quantitative demands of mass-market capitalism can instead be used by craft operators to hone skills and optimize processes.
We are approaching the end of the first annual cycle of this brand-new industry in an aging state with few dynamically growing markets, where cannabis is a promising exception. The experiment has begun. This harvest season will no doubt give an exciting preview of what is to come as Vermont either accepts or rejects the unusual way it has chosen to conduct this experiment.
Buckle up!