MORRISVILLE — Chris Chabot has years of experience in the cannabis industry, and has applied that knowledge to give Vermonters a unique and quality product.
Freedom Flower has four flavors of cannabis-infused seltzer, a very fast-acting edible.
Chabot, owner of Freedom Flower LLC, said his company currently offers the only cannabis beverage in a glass bottle in Vermont.
"Nanoemulsions become unstable in an aluminum can," he said, "and can cause active cannabinoids to come out of the solution."
Chabot said the glass bottles are "sure to be a stable and trustworthy product for Vermonters."
"I've been in the industry for a long time," he said. "I've seen the different price and quality fluctuations we've had. It's really an imperative of mine to create products that have great value and be something that I would buy myself."
Freedom Flower's seltzers are in more than 40 of the 59 stores in the state, Chabot said. His company is working on getting into some more.
"I really want customers to have this available to them," he said, "It's an easy delivery model. You don't need to wait for it to digest."
Christian Engel, co-owner of Ratu's Cannabis Supply in Wilmington, said the seltzers are a popular item in his store.
Flavors include cardamom ginger, blood orange, lime and mango. Chabot said the seltzers also are a good low-sugar option.
Freedom Flower also buys cannabis from small farmers for its prerolls.
"We're able to get some really great flavors over the course of a year," Chabot said. "We're offering farm to table."
This year, his company added a cultivation permit. Chabot said he's about two weeks away from harvesting new flower that will be in the prerolls, and an indoor space will soon be used to grow some cannabis to provide to some local dispensaries.
"We also offer some services to growers in the area," he said, including hand trimming. "Through that service, I'm able to provide some really good paying jobs to the community."
Chabot said his workers' wages range from $24 to $50 an hour. His hope is to help employees advance their lives.
Currently, he has three full-time employees and five who work part time.
Recently, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board passed a rule prohibiting temperature sensitive items. Chabot suspects it had to do with issues with cans exploding and products going bad.
"We haven't had any reports of exploding bottles or any contamination problems," he said.
Freedom Flower is unaffected by the new rule "because we don't require any refrigeration," Chabot said. "We use a low pH in our beverage to control bacteria. We never had any issues with contamination. I like to say enjoy it cold but you can store it in room temperature."
Freedom Flower is described on freedomflowervt.com as "a passion project and Chris’ way of giving back to the land and the community that he holds so dear."
Chabot, born and raised in Vermont, grew up in Thetford and Strafford. He attended Johnson State College, now known as Northern Vermont University. He studied anthropology and sociology at the college, and noted many other alumni are now in Vermont's cannabis industry.
"It was a really great place for me because it taught me a ton about the cannabis industry," he said, describing how he was "surrounded by other folks who had ambition and drive to be part of this thing that was happening in Vermont, which was to be able to provide quality cannabis to people."
Before legal markets were developed, Chabot worked for different growers and was involved in the industry in one form or another. He had jobs in California, Maine and New Hampshire.
In 2018, Chabot was offered the manager position at Northern Roots Nursery. His two friends, who are still part of the cannabis industry, owned the hemp business.
"After working for them for a season, I started my own hemp farm and actually ran a short lived company with my friend growing some hemp," Chabot said.
Having then run another hemp company that bred seeds for the CBD market, Chabot said he produced "a really great strain" of hemp that yielded 25 percent CBD.
"While a lot of folks lost their shirt in the hemp industry, we did all right," he said. "A lot of it was work on the ground making sales happen."
Chabot said many hemp producers failed to build an infrastructure for sales, "however, I did a lot of legwork and I created a sales network with other retailers in Vermont and other states."
Drawing off that experience, Chabot knew he needed to create unique cannabis products and have a robust network of retailers. He said he wanted to make a business work in the Green Mountain State rather than somewhere else because he's "a Vermonter through and through."
"I was looking ahead to the time that we would have legalization in our own home state," he said. "I'm really excited and proud to be part of the industry."