UNDERHILL — What happens when a retired electrical engineer, supply chain manager, and young entrepreneur come together to start a company? Well, you get VT Green Castle Reserve, also known as Green Castle, located at 4 Macomber View Estates in Underhill.
Gordy Horner was an employee at IBM for 45 years and was ready to retire. He had some land that had been in his family from the time when his family ran a vegetable farm on the land. When Horner asked his friend Adam McPadden, who was tired of being behind a desk and on the verge of retirement, if he wanted to help start a cannabis-growing operation, McPadden gladly accepted. Although it was the last thing he ever thought he would do, creating a grow operation from scratch intrigued Horner's engineering mind. While McPadden has figured out much of the technical, equipment side of the operation, Horner's son Scott is head of grow operations.
"The property that we are currently growing on in Johnson is the old homestead my family grew up on. We grew plants and had a general store. Later we sold some land off, and it feels nice to be able to re-acquire the old homestead to keep in the family," said Horner.
When they first started out, Green Castle partnered with Cannacribs, a cannabis podcasting network, to learn best practices in running an indoor cannabis grow operation.
Quickly after they began selling their product, Green Castle realized that the reason some people were buying their product was vastly different than, say, why kids back in their high school days may have been using cannabis for recreational purposes. People from all walks of life were interested in their product for various reasons; many were seeking relief from a range of ailments.
While they have had to learn as they go, McPadden and Horner have had a crash course in terpenes. When it comes to cannabis, terpenes are what make certain strains smell or taste different from others, and different terpenes offer different health benefits.
"A terpene chart can be a reference to help with various ailments; having the ability to chart this is awesome. Weed is not just about THC anymore," said McPadden.
Green Castle Reserve does not have a retail shop; they operate more as a supplier of other retail operations. Green Castle Reserve currently offers the following flower strains: Grandpa's Stash, Planet of the Grapes, Crescendo, Sour Diesel, Frosted Raspberry, Platinum Garlic and Gummiez.
"As a consumer, I want you to be able to Google what you are buying from us and decide if that's what you want," said McPadden when asked if he would consider renaming his products.
One company Green Castle Reserve has been especially excited to partner with is Northern Craft Cannabis in Hyde Park, an employee-owned company.
Green Castle Reserve sells some of its flowers to Northern Craft Cannabis which in turn makes other products out of it, like tinctures and gummies. In doing so, both companies grow by communicating with each other what has worked and what hasn't, then deciding what to do next time in terms of what is grown and how to help.
Northern Craft Cannabis has been deeply embedded in Vermont's cannabis culture, something that Green Castle reserved did not understand the breadth of when they began, noted McPadden.
Like so many of the operations currently running in Vermont, it takes a village to create a superior product. McPadden emphasized his desire for Green Castle to become generational. As parents to grown children and grandparents, they hope to be able to leave this business in the capable hands of their children.
"Hopefully, someday, our kids take it over. Gordy's son Scott is the lead grower, and he is doing a kickass job."