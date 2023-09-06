Hello fellow Vermonters and welcome to the next chapter in my cannabis cultivation journey! Four weeks in, and it's been a ride filled with excitement, some challenges, and most importantly — growth! In today's update, I'll be detailing the progress in my small but lively indoor cannabis garden.
The Setup
My indoor garden setup is housed within a 2'x2'x5' Spider Farmer Indoor Grow Tent, equipped with an SF1000D Samsung Diodes Full Spectrum LED light. Thanks to some savvy shopping during July’s Amazon Prime Day, this all-in-one package was a steal at $272, discounted from its original $319. A few trusted friends in the New York cannabis cultivation scene highly recommended Spider Farmer, and the brand hasn't disappointed thus far. Overall, I'm pleased with the purchase because the kit came with everything I could need — except the seeds and soil, of course.
The Foundations
After the publication of my initial article in mid-July, it took a couple more weeks for me to get my grow operation off the ground. The time was well-spent researching soil mediums, seeds, and nutrient options – and then securing them all. I finally settled on a Coco Coir and Perlite mix for a soil medium, along with liquid nutrients for sustained plant growth.
Setting up the tent was a straightforward affair. It took just about an hour to get everything up and running. I planted my first seeds in small starter pots on a Wednesday, Aug. 9, and eagerly waited for the first signs of life.
A Month's Progress
Four weeks in, my cannabis plants are thriving. I made a rookie mistake by not starting them in their final pots, which led to a somewhat stunted growth for one plant post-transplant. However, both plants are seemingly healthy and well-adapted to their environment. One is growing tall, while the other has adopted a bushier, flatter profile. I'm even contemplating "topping" one of the plants to potentially increase the yield. If you have thoughts or experience on this, feel free to reach out to me on Instagram @vt_steve. I would love any recommendations from the community!
Challenges and Solutions
Transplanting proved a bit tricky, as one of the plants displayed signs of root damage and droopiness. It required a support system for about a week until it stabilized in its new container. I've since learned that when growing autos, it's best to plant them in their final container to avoid this potential mishap. I've also observed slight yellowing on some leaves, possibly due to nutrient deficiencies. My cautious approach to feeding – opting to underdose rather than overdose – might need some tweaking.
The Strain Story
Currently, I’m cultivating two HubbaBubbaHaze plants from Mephisto Genetics. This strain is a resilient sativa hybrid. Recommended by seasoned grower friends, these autoflower seeds promised a good yield and an excellent user experience, which made them an easy first choice.
The Joy of Growth
Perhaps the most rewarding moment in the first month has been the appearance of tiny pistil hairs called stigmas. This is a significant milestone in the growth of autoflowering cannabis, indicating the beginning signs of the flowering stage. Knowing that I could have a yield of up to 240-400 grams of quality, homegrown sativa in a mere two more months is exhilarating.
That wraps up this first month's update. The journey of home cannabis cultivation has been a fun and fulfilling one so far! Stay tuned to the Green Mountain Vermont Cannabis Newsletter for more updates on my indoor cannabis garden. I'll be back in four weeks with an update on month marker two out of three. Until then, happy growing!