GreenMountain Cannabis News and Seven Days newspaper are media sponsors of a two-day music festival — Higher Calling — coming in September to help cannabis businesses hit by the July floods.
The Cannabis Retailers Association of Vermont (CRAV) coordinated the event, which will be held at Pransky's Farm in Cabot on Sept. 15 and 16. Featured will be national and local performers, as well as numerous other activities and entertainment.
“We had been planning this music festival for weeks, but once the flooding occurred we immediately shifted gears, knowing our community was going to need financial support," said Todd Bailey executive director of CRAV, in a release. He said between a separate pre-roll fundraiser and the music festival, CRAV hopes to raise at least $150,000 "for the people in our community who are trying to recover and get back to business after suffering significant losses due to flooding.”
Jordan Brechenser, President and Publisher of Vermont News & Media — the home of GreenMountain Cannabis News, a weekly electronic newsletter covering all aspects of Vermont's cannabis scene — felt it was important that the publication be part of the recovery effort after floods damaged growers and retailers in parts of the state.
"These businesses don't have access to traditional insurance and government assistance funds, given the cannabis industry's newly legalized status in Vermont and other states," he said. "But we've become a kind of community, and need to step up to ensure our growers and retailers can rebound and get back to business as quickly as possible. GreenMountain News was happy to help."
In addition to GreenMountain Cannabis, Vermont News & Media is the parent company of the Bennington Banner, Brattleboro Reformer, Manchester Journal and Vermont Country Magazine.
In working with Zenbarn of Waterbury, as well as Loose Leaf Talent Agency, CRAV secured a diverse line-up that includes long-time and legendary funk legends The Motet, as well as the eclectic, genre-bending Lespecial on Friday night.
Saturday will feature the NYC-based and internationally touring bluegrass/hip-hop band Gangstagrass, as well as MTV Video Music Award winner Supaman, a one of a kind hip-hop artist who stands true to his native culture. Marcus Rezak’s Shred is Dead, featuring members of Cool Cool Cool, Particle and more, round out the evening with Gentleman Brawlers, La Lovo, Nowhere Washington and Western Terrestrials, as well other Vermont local talent to supply amazing entertainment throughout the entire day.
Tickets are on sale at Seven Days Tickets at https://sevendaystickets.com/ for $50 for Friday night only, $85 for Saturday only and $125 for both days. All the ticket prices include camping.
GreenMountain Cannabis News is offering a 10 percent discount by entering the promo code GMCANNABIS at checkout.
CRAV is working to cover the expenses of Higher Calling with sponsorship funding. If they are able to raise more money than is necessary to cover the expenses, any excess sponsorship revenue will go directly to cannabis businesses impacted by the recent flooding. In addition to those funds, CRAV will contribute a minimum of 50 percent of the ticket sales to the Higher Calling fund. They are expecting at least 1,500 people to attend the two-day music festival.
“We had musicians from around the country asking us how they could help … even though it was last minute we’ve had artists adjust their busy schedules to support this cause," said Noah Fishman of Zenbarn.
Recovery from the devastating flooding is still ongoing. It may be several more weeks before many of the businesses in the state can reopen, CRAV said.
To learn more about the event, visit the website at crvt.org/higher-calling-fest.