MONTPELIER — Almost three years after Act 164, Vermont's regulatory cannabis bill was signed into law, some cannabis cultivators have expressed concern over recent licensing demand influxes.
In their July 19 Board Meeting, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board noted that since January 2023, they received 178 cultivation and 26 retail license applications; 43 licensing application submissions, 233 product registration submissions and 83 employee ID card application submissions were reported from June 20 to July 12 alone.
Canopy capacity, too, has had a net increase since March of 2023, with outdoor square footage increasing from 468,000 to 495,250 sq. ft. and an indoor canopy decrease of 140,000 to 139,000 sq. ft.
For some cultivators, a sudden surge in the available market supply raises concerns about the potential devaluation of their products currently on the shelves in retail establishments.
VT Green Castle Reserve, a small cultivation business out of Johnson, has no problem selling its flowers for the prices they ask for. However, they have noticed a decreasing volume accepted by retailers.
"The retailers aren't taking as much as they used to," noted Gordy Horner, co-owner of VT Green Castle Reserve. "We're only harvesting every 10 to 12 weeks as indoor growers; our prices have stayed the same, but in the last couple of harvests, retailers are not taking as much as they did."
Horner plans to expand VT Green Castle Reserve into a tier 2 licensed operation. Although he has some concerns about decreasing volumes, he expects that craft growers won't be struggling any time soon.
"If you are a craft grower growing very good cannabis, you're not going to have a problem getting rid of it," said Horner.
So far this year, fluctuations in retail prices haven't changed much, notes Scott Sparks, owner of the Vermont Bud Barn in Brattleboro, but things may change in the upcoming harvest months.
"Although we haven't seen much of a drop so far, I think as the fall harvest comes in, it could happen. That being said, the floods damaged a lot of growers' crops, so maybe not," said Sparks.
To create Vermont's current licensing and application structure, the CCB took insights provided in a 2013 RAND Corporation report, which detailed a market analysis of Vermont's demand for cannabis and then consulted with Vicente LLP, a national law firm specializing in cannabis, to establish a rough estimate for the current demand for cannabis in the state.
“The decision whether to kind of have a capped license system or an uncapped system was made at the legislature. They did a couple things by law and defined things like what a tier 1 cultivator is, and that each entity is allowed to possess one of each license type, so you can’t stack multiple types," explained James Pepper, chair of the CCB. "They then asked the board to come up with further tiers of cultivation."
"So what we did was we took the 2013 RAND report that did a market analysis of the demand for cannabis in the state and updated it with the help of Vicente Sederberg and established what the demand for cannabis was in the state," he continued. "Roughly 500,000 sq. ft. of cannabis could supply the demand for cannabis in the state. And then we reversed engineered a license structure to hopefully meet that demand and not exceed it.”
From the reports and consultations, the CCB reverse-engineered a licensing and cultivation structure to meet the demand and not exceed it.
"We, at the board, if we see a supply and demand imbalance, have the authority to shut down tiers of cultivation— and cultivation altogether— but that is not the approach we are taking. We want to have a free market. The first people in aren't necessarily the best, but we certainly think the competition will drive industry and innovation," said James Pepper, chair of the CCB.
"To me, competition among cultivation is a benefit to retailers," he later added. "They have more options and lower prices. We don't have the authority to deny licenses that are otherwise qualified. If someone meets our minimum qualifications and their town is opted in, then they're allowed to open a retail license. I don't know what to say, but those who don't like the system should call their legislator."
Pepper did state that the opt-in statute of Act 164, which required that a town must first vote by ballot to allow cannabis retailing, has led to the clustering of retailers in some parts of the state and the absence of retailers in larger swaths of the state.
Pepper provided the example of Burlington, which has 11 retail locations, and South Burlington, which has no locations — a comparison he attributed to South Burlington not opting into the market.
"The Board tries to publish as much data as we can on the strengths of this market and the sales and excise tax revenue that comes in, all so that people can get a sense of how saturated the market is before they apply for a new license," said Pepper.
For Sparks, the laissez-faire regulatory approach of the CCB ties in perfectly with normal business trends in the cannabis market.
"I don't see the Vermont CCB limiting small grower licenses, as supporting them is a core mission of the Vermont CCB. I think the market will decide in the end who thrives. It will probably be based on a mix of quality, branding and price," said Sparks.
Horner, too, agreed with Sparks, saying that industry leaders will be chosen by their individual performance.
"It will get down to the free market," said Horner. "I will say definitely that [the CCB] should not be giving out any more tier 4 or tier 5 licenses. Those are the big guys. Let's keep it small in the state."