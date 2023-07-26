More Information

*The Montpelier location, Capital Cannabis, is closed temporarily due to the flood, but Chapman wanted to give a special shout-out to them. They have found a temporary location and could use support after losing so much during the flooding.

Onward Analytics will be supporting donation collection for The Main Street Flood Relief Fund to help Vermont’s small businesses (including cannabis businesses) affected by the recent storms please visit vtrecovery2023.com to donate and learn more.