Working in the cannabis industry comes with its own set of unique obstacles due to the fact that it is still illegal at the national level. One such obstacle is getting timely and accurate testing of products done, because federal law prohibits sending samples by mail. Onward Analytics tackled this challenge head-on.
Onward Analytics is one of the state's two cannabis testing labs, which happen to be located just a few minutes down the street from each other. What sets Onward Analytics apart, however, is their groundbreaking remote testing solution.
Onward Analytics joined forces with partner sites in Middlebury, Rutland, Bennington, Brattleboro, White River Junction, Derby, St. Johnsbury, Morrisville, and Winooski (the last of which has extended night and weekend hours) and Montpelier,* where growers and manufacturers can conveniently drop off their samples for testing. No one has to drive more than half an hour to access their services, making compliance testing hassle-free for all.
Callie Chapman, is a founding partner and lab director of Onward Analytics. With a background in chemical engineering and extensive experience in FDA-related industries, Chapman’s passion for the cannabis sector led her to embark on a journey of innovation within the cannabis industry. She is originally from Fairfax, VT, and after going to college and leaving the state for a few years, she always knew she wanted to return.
The spark that ignited Onward Analytics was twofold. Chapman, feeling burnt out from her previous work, knew she wanted to contribute to the cannabis industry in some capacity. She also recognized the importance of safety in this budding sector. She knew it would be important to get ahead of testing practices that would soon be the norm, experience she gained from her time working for the FDA.
As she puts it, "It only takes one person to experience adverse side effects for the whole industry to come under fire."
Most of Onward Analytics' multifaceted staff hails from FDA-related backgrounds, including manufacturing, testing, and analytics for the FDA. This invaluable experience allows them to stay ahead of the curve, anticipating and implementing testing practices that will likely become standard in the future. Analyzing expiration dates, which is already required in other manufacturing and agricultural industries, is just one aspect of their forward-thinking approach.
At Onward Analytics, it's not just about compliance testing; they offer additional services like terpene, mycotoxin, and pathogen testing. By understanding an element like terpene levels, consumers can have a more informed and controlled experience, tailoring their cannabis use to specific desired effects. This goes beyond recreational use and can significantly benefit those seeking relief from issues like sleep disorders and anxiety.
“I see the biggest benefit is education on what you are consuming. It's informed consumption. You can navigate what works for you.”
-Callie Chapman, founding partner, Onward Analytics
Something that Onward Analytics was on the lookout for when they began was the potential for heavy metals in the products. Heavy metals are potential contaminants that can be found in soil, mainly from previous practices in orchard production.
Onward Analytics’ team has been pleasantly surprised to have not run into heavy metals, which means that cannabis producers are doing an excellent job of picking the right soil to grow. The lab sees product from about 50 percent of the state's growers, so the implication is that this is likely the case for most Vermont growers.
When Onward Analytics first began, all the hires were local to Vermont and had an even 50/50 split of male to female employees. Chapman was sure to point out that this was not on purpose. They simply hired the most qualified applicants, which is especially impressive for S.T.E.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) hires.
Being a company of locals, Onward Analytics understands that Vermont is stronger when they collaborate and work together. Chapman estimates that about 80 percent of her customers are from Vermont or have Vermont ties. She knows that Vermonters are dedicated to creating superior products, as evidenced by our beer and cheese.
“I hope that someday, our cannabis production can be on par with maple in terms of quality,” she said. “I think the way that Vermont is going to stand up is by marketing ourselves as craft. As federal legalization happens, local farmers and local money will uphold the Vermont brand.”
Transparency is a core value at Onward Analytics. When anomalies are detected in their data, they reach out directly to producers, fostering a mindset of learning and growing together. This hands-on approach ensures that issues are promptly addressed, making the testing process as straightforward and understandable as possible.
"Our testing gives all our customers, cultivators, and manufacturers a view into their profit to help them grow and cultivate their businesses," said Chapman.
Onward Analytics is on a mission to elevate the cannabis industry in Vermont, setting a standard of excellence through cutting-edge testing and unparalleled dedication to consumer safety and product quality. With Callie Chapman at the helm, the future of cannabis testing in Vermont is just another example of Vermonter’s coming together to build a better future.