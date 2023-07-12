BENNINGTON — Colleen McQuade took a giant leap, both personally and for the cannabis industry in Vermont, when she opened Bennington’s first retail cannabis shop last October. Retail, of course, is just one step in the chain within a budding industry, and McQuade is branching out into others.
After nine months of building up her shop that is a final step in the chain for recreational cannabis, McQuade recently received her Tier 1 cannabis cultivator’s license, allowing her to delve into the beginning stages, as well.
“It cuts out the middleman on it,” McQuade explained. “Now we can grow our own stuff, have our own flower in stock, and create some more affordable options, because it does bring down the cost of it considerably for me.”
Moving into the cultivation side of the industry is something McQuade has aspired to for a while, she said, but the daunting time and energy required on top of running her retail establishment had her thinking it would be a longer-term goal. Emboldened by the support and encouragement of two of her friends in the cannabis industry, she accelerated her plans and her cultivation license was approved in late May.
“Cultivation was something I've always been wanting to do,” she explained. “But what fast-forwarded the timeline for me a little bit this year was that me and two of my friends started a co-op. We registered our cooperative farm, and then all three of us simultaneously applied for Tier 1 mixed-use cultivation licenses.”
The co-op, known as Vail Farm Cooperative, is a joint effort between McQuade, Zach Lake of Terp Slurper Farm and Jesse Cooke of Vail Farm Cannabis. Combining their knowledge and labor has made many previously-larger tasks that much more manageable.
“It allows us to do things like pool resources, like when we had to put up all of our fencing. Things I would have never been able to pull off as just me,” she said. “It was really nice. The three of us have really worked hard over the last few months to get this off the ground.”
McQuade has experiencing working in commercial cannabis even prior to Juniper Lane, and has grown her own plants for personal use, so the biggest challenge for her transition to commercial growing is simply a matter of quantity.
“It was just kind of the scale up. Like ‘Alright, we're not going to need four bags of soil, we need like thousands of pots of soil,’” she said with a laugh. "It was a lot of stuff like that, just bigger than I've ever done before.”
The Vail Farm Cooperative might be at the front of a trend in the cannabis industry, McQuade suggested.
“It makes so much sense. It's seen in farming all over the place, people run co-ops everywhere. Bring that spirit to cannabis,” she said. “It’s not something I’ve really seen, especially here on the East Coast.”
In addition to passing on savings to her customers, McQuade says being able to grow her own product will allow for closer monitoring and quality control of her product, and lend itself to the consistency customers hope for.
“It stinks when you really start liking something and you're like, ‘Oh, that one strain really works for me,’ and then you never see it again or it’s months before it comes back into stock,” she said.
“A large part of the cultivation, especially this year, was to develop a nice strain catalog – get some strains going that I haven't seen in other places in the state,” she later added. “I had a lot of genetics that I had been saving hoping that one day this would happen. So that's kind of exciting.”
While the next step has certainly been challenging and she is still in midst of it, McQuade is already speaking fondly of it and seeing the rewards.
“It takes a couple months for drying, curing, testing, all the other secondary parts that are just as important as the growing part,” she explained. “So it's been a definite process, but that's the great part. At the end, we'll have all this amazing cannabis that I grew myself.
“And then by this time next year, we'll be totally ramped up. We’ll be going and in a totally different situation.”