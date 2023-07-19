BARTON — Although not everyone at Kingdom Kind is related by blood, they consider everyone who works there a part of the Kingdom Kind family.
Born and raised in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, Karen and Cam Devereux built a life and a family together in the northern Vermont region. Alongside Karen and Cam, the company is run by their sons Camden and Joel.
Still, help from the "family" extends out to Steve Monfette, Cody Lanou, Brett Schauer, Brett's father, John Schauer and Michael Bottiggi, a former pharmacy manager who also happened to be in the third grade at the school where Karen Devereux first started teaching 30 years ago. Bottiggi's mother, Nan Mann, also works with her son.
Devereux, known as the company mom, never imagined in her wildest dreams that she would be running a cannabis company.
As a lifelong reading teacher, Devereux always aspired to be known for helping children, a goal she has undoubtedly achieved. However, what initially drew her into the cannabis industry were the practical health benefits. Her mother struggled with pain issues in the past and had not found an effective solution. The more Karen learned about cannabis, the more she became convinced of its potential. In the early days of their operation, she remained cautious about discussing their activities openly, considering the legal ramifications of growing anything even remotely associated with marijuana.
On the other hand, Cam, her husband, had been growing cannabis recreationally for quite some time. However, Devereux preferred to remain blissfully unaware of the details until hemp and CBD became legalized. Now Cam is eager to remind her that what they are doing is legal and, furthermore, they are helping people with their hemp and CBD products.
Having been involved in dairy farming, the Devereux family was no stranger to agricultural operations. However, they encountered new challenges in establishing a legitimate cannabis business. The journey involved navigating exorbitant insurance costs, the difficulties of securing banking services, and the extensive paperwork required.
Despite the obstacles they faced, the family persisted because Devereux had become passionate about the health benefits and their mission to create superior products. They were determined to move forward and leave no room for turning back.
While the family was familiar with the challenges of earning a living as farmers, they remain hopeful that the cannabis industry will prove more promising than traditional farming. According to Devereux, her husband is the hardest working person anyone will ever meet, wearing multiple hats in their quest to produce a product they can be proud of.
Devereux envisions a future where cannabis products hold the same status as other high-end and value-added Vermont products, such as cheese, maple syrup and beer. They employ both indoor and outdoor cultivation methods, ensuring that all the cannabis they sell is meticulously hand-trimmed and personally approved by Cam before it is packaged.
"It always comes back to the farmer. It comes back to my husband and my sons. The consumer may want more products produced faster and cheaper, but we always come back to our dedication to producing a superior craft product," Devereux explained.
Vermont farmers and producers are renowned for their commitment to their craft, and cannabis cultivation should be viewed no differently than any other crop. However, Devereux is quick to highlight that the cannabis industry in Vermont still operates somewhat unregulated. It remains legal to import CBD produced out of state and label it as "Vermont-made," which is not permissible in other industries, such as maple products. Additionally, certain rules regarding production and sales appear disconnected from reality. For example, it is illegal to sell vapes with plastic coverings, whereas no such restrictions exist for alcohol production in Vermont. While some rules can be considered quality control measures, others can hinder business operations.
Previously, there was a 92% tax on all vape products, including tobacco and cannabis. However, as of July 1st, cannabis and hemp products have been exempted from this tax. While consumers may have expected vape prices to decrease, they have largely remained the same. The reality is that manufacturers were barely making a profit on vapes when the tax was in place, which explains why prices have not significantly changed.
"That is why when one of the first things that was suggested for our ad in Green Mountain said something like 'mention Green Mountain for discounts and VIP treatment,' I rejected that. I want all of our customers to be treated like VIPs," Devereux said.
What Kingdom Kind is grateful for is the warm reception they have received from their community. Community members genuinely appreciate their efforts to establish a reputable business and contribute to the betterment of the town. Being a vertically integrated company, they take pride in controlling the quality of every product they grow and manufacture, ensuring that only the best items make their way onto the store shelves.
Vermont Kind Cultivation and Manufacturing originated from NEK Hemp, and Kingdom Kind serves as their dispensary, allowing them to showcase their exceptional products. To make a trip to the dispensary even more enticing, Joel's girlfriend Autumn is opening a food truck on the property.
The food truck's menu will include a variety of smoothies and salads, with the hope of providing options that can easily be prepared as either a sandwich or a bowl. She will also have some traditional take-out foods like burgers and chicken tenders.
For Karen and Cam Devereux, the fight to secure the future of their cannabis operation in Vermont is deeply personal. While other agricultural industries in Vermont face their own challenges, cannabis represents a new frontier that holds promise for the next generation of former dairy and agricultural farming families.