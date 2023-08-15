CABOT — A weekend of freedom, music and good vibes will be held at Libertystock, Vermont's "premiere freedom festival," held on Labor Day weekend from noon on Sept. 2 to 10 a.m. on Sept. 3 at the 90-acre Pransky Farm on Pransky Road in Cabot.
On Sept. 2 and 3, visitors can experience live music, vibrant markets, engaging workshops, and the chance to reconnect with nature. It is an event for all music lovers, shopaholics and seekers of knowledge alike.
Music will be performed by Hannah's Field, SATTA Sound, SOCA Chris, Brad Borch, Ben Weir and other local musicians. Vendors, too, including numerous cannabis product companies and food trucks like Kingdom Eatery, Haitian Cuisine and Burtt's Apple Orchard, among others, will be present to serve and satisfy hungry appetites.
The weekend will also see numerous tables hosted by small artisans and classes about yoga, meditation, sustainable living and creative arts.
This year, Liberty Stock is being hosted by producer Olga Maria, who is now coordinating the event for her third year.
Maria said she recently fell in love with hosting small, local grassroot community events with local music, speakers and vendors.
Maria predicts 500 people may show up this year. Last year, the event saw 400 people and around 40 families camping overnight.
"Every year we grow a little bit," said Maria. "This year we'll have event speakers talking about food independence movements, holistic health and legislation, among other topics."
More people this year are expected to come from out of state – as far away as Rhode Island and Maine – noted Maria.
"This year the event is on Labor Day weekend. We're expecting more people, local folks, too, will make a day out of it. But we have the space to accommodate plenty more."
Local businesses will also be raffling off items to benefit the Johnson Health Center, which have been hit hard by July's rain storms.
Attendees will be able to pitch a tent under the starry night sky and wake up to nature by purchasing camping tickets here.
For more information or to book a table or volunteer, visit https://libertystock.org/.