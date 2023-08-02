Low Key Alchemy understands the significance of being mindful of what you consume, and despite the personal challenges and financial strain that have come with sticking to their principles, the indigenous, veteran and woman-owned business has stayed the course and continued their pursuit of providing cannabis consumers with a quality product.
Founded as a CBD company in 2019, Low Key Alchemy has since branched out into hash as a Tier 2 cannabis manufacturer emphasizing earth-friendly, natural, and chemical-free practices.
Low Key Alchemy is the brainchild of a husband-and-wife duo, Hope and Justin, along with co-owners Adam and Maria. Their journey began serendipitously at a farmer's market. Maria and Adam were selling their products from a microgreen farm and experimenting with CBD extraction at home using an infused oil method, “and the rest was fate,” as its says on their website.
Their journey to this point was not without challenges. Initially, they were not ready to quit their day jobs, and substantial sacrifices were made to finance the business. Low Key Alchemy is entirely self-funded, with no external investors or loans, making financial management a critical aspect of their early stages.
The decision to take the leap into full-time entrepreneurship was daunting, requiring them to deplete savings and retirement funds. They packed up their belongings and temporarily stayed with family to pursue their dream. Not only that, but the lease on their first location fell through, causing a move two hours from their original location, but they remain undeterred.
Hope recalls, "As I was teaching, I did not want to get my hopes up, but the plan was there. Both boys were very hard working but not great at branding, communication, bookkeeping, or all of the little details that are helpful for a business... In order to pay the bills, I had to remain a teacher until I became full-time (with Low Key Alchemy) last year and was able to quit my job at the end of the school year and decided to take the leap."
Bonding over shared experiences of dealing with various physical ailments, the two couples discussed their use of alternative medicine avenues, including yoga, herbalism, and eventually CBD, hash, and resin, as a part of their effective treatment regimen. To them, cannabis is about its medicinal properties, and they drew inspiration from countries where hash is the form of cannabis predominantly used.
“Many people said that Low Key Alchemy’s was the only CBD that had been effective for them,” says Hope. Encouraged by this, the couples read the writing on the wall and began to research the best extraction method for hash.
Justin and Adam delved into experimenting with various extraction techniques and eventually discovered that the solvent-free method was the best fit. Hope explains, "We think it's the best, most-medicinal extraction method."
Low Key Alchemy is committed to achieving the finest hash and resin extraction through their relentless pursuit of top-notch flowers. Vermont's strict regulations regarding THC content in hash products pose a challenge, especially considering that the same rules do not apply to vape products.
While Morocco remains the world's leading exporter of hash, Low Key Alchemy aspires to position the Green Mountain State at a comparable level someday. Despite Vermont's relatively smaller size, the company aims to compete based on high-quality products.
Something they have had to learn as they go at Low Key Alchemy is how to hit the sweet spot of around 65 percent THC, which produces the best products that they can legally produce within the current legal guidelines. This can only be discerned from sometimes several rounds of expensive testing, which takes a financial toll on small companies. By contrast, huge corporations do not have to worry about this. Being a small but superior company is important to them, and as their website states, they are dedicated to being a company "Owned and operated for and by Vermonters."
Hope emphasizes, "We know our production is of high quality and needed, especially since extraction is so expensive. Usually, bigger companies can afford to use these methods, but the morals behind larger corporations are not the same."
Currently, retail and medicinal cannabis products are sold separately, but Low Key Alchemy envisions a future where both medicinal and recreational products are available under one roof. They hope to collaborate with Highly Rooted, a company with a medicinal focus, as they believe that medical dispensaries in Vermont, being out-of-state entities that are more concerned with making money than quality cannabis, and offer an inferior product.
Like many cannabis companies in Vermont, Low Key Alchemy has encountered its fair share of obstacles, yet they persist with a determination to create the best possible product. Hash and resin might not be as widely recognized in the United States, but the company is committed to raising awareness about the benefits of these products, delivering superior offerings to Vermonters and visitors alike.