RUTLAND — Mountain Girl Cannabis is Vermont’s number one recreational cannabis license. That is to say, it was the very first business with a license to sell recreational cannabis in the Green Mountain State. This trailblazing establishment, owned by husband and wife Josh and Ana MacDuff (aka “Mountain Girl”), has gained attention for its pioneering license and commitment to sustainable cultivation and responsible consumption advocacy.
Mountain Girl Cannabis, located at 174 West Street in Rutland, operates exclusively as a retail shop while collaborating extensively with diverse local growers and producers to curate Vermont's finest cannabis offerings. The company embodies the spirit of its namesake by advocating for conscientious cannabis practices, ensuring informed consumer choices, and promoting both physical and mental well-being.
“I think we all use cannabis for medical reasons, including mental and physical health,” said MacDuff.
MacDuff speaks from firsthand experience, “I’ve been using cannabis therapeutically for a while, so I have first-hand knowledge. There should be more education, but I think things are changing. Many people come in with no experience, but we have a great staff; some have worked for years in other states.”
MacDuff also shared that one of her full-time employees recently completed nearby Castleton University’s Cannabis Studies Certificate program, which covers historical, cultural, economic, political, legal, chemical, medicinal, and spiritual dimensions. An intern at Mountain Girl Cannabis is currently in that same program, providing a wealth of knowledge for a range of customers' questions.
A Mountain Girl Cannabis favorite product is the water-soluble tinctures which can be added to food or drink items. She likes the fact that you know the dose of the tincture, which makes it accessible for both new and veteran users, as you know precisely the dose you are getting with tinctures.
Another popular (and very Vermont) item is the maple lemonade CBD seltzers from former dairy farm-turned-CBD producers Kimball Brook Farm. MacDuff says she is “excited that there are so many people in Vermont that are in the industry, a lot of creative people. Fog Valley used to make frozen cookies, and now they are making baked cookies. It's really exciting to see what people will come up with next.”
Like other cannabis companies in Vermont, MacDuff says that some of the laws “Just don’t make sense. When you have a cap on flowers at around 30 percent and capping products like hash and resin at 65 percent, the science just doesn’t work out.” This is due to the fact that your body processes smoked products versus distilled products differently. This effectively means that your body will process a higher THC amount with a smoked product even though the THC amount is technically lower than – for example – a hash or resin product.
MacDuff is happy to see change within the industry in motion.
“(Concentration) Caps were just lessened in edibles,” she said. “People can buy more for less money. I am excited that we are taking little steps in the right direction.”
Mountain Girl Cannabis is offering something that not all retail operations in Vermont are offering; bulk flower.
“We were the first to sell flower in bulk, and we really enjoy selling bulk flower at the store. We helped write the laws around carrying bulk flower in Vermont.” This is just one of the many ways MacDuff says they are influencing how cannabis is bought and sold in Vermont.
MacDuff's priority is to emphasize their people-first approach. “We have a great staff and treat them well and want to treat the customer right. That happens when we provide the best products and have the best staff.”
MacDuff said they have some exciting news about some new offerings for the fall. She didn’t want to share the particulars just yet, but you can follow their Instagram for the latest updates.
As Mountain Girl Cannabis continues to elevate Vermont's cannabis industry, its foundation of sustainability, education, and customer-centric values stands poised to leave a lasting mark on the state's burgeoning cannabis landscape.