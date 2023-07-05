Part 1: What You Need to Know to Purchase and Consume Cannabis in Vermont
At long last, licensed cannabis retail stores are open in our beautiful Green Mountain State.
On October 1 of 2022, the first three retailers opened their doors to long lines of customers eager to purchase cannabis grown legally in Vermont. Since then, 58 retailers have been licensed around the state, and most of them are now open for business.
For many, this will be the first time entering a cannabis store. For others, like the millions of tourists who visit throughout the year, this will be their first time shopping for cannabis in Vermont. Every regulated state has different rules that shape the marketplace. Read on to learn what you need to know to purchase and consume cannabis in Vermont.
What age do I need to be to purchase cannabis in Vermont?
21+. Bring a valid, government-issued ID; it will be checked at the entrance and then again at the point of sale.
Where can I purchase cannabis in Vermont?
A complete listing of licensed retailers can be found on the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) website. Vermont law requires that municipalities “opt-in” to cannabis retail sales. Currently, only 74 – approximately 29 percent of the state's municipalities – have opted in.
This leaves quite a bit of territory in Vermont where retail stores are absent. Most of Vermont’s largest population centers including Bennington, Brattleboro, Burlington, Middlebury, Montpelier, Manchester, Rutland, St. Albans and Waterbury have opted in. Noticeable exceptions, to date, are South Burlington, White River Junction and Stowe.
What can I expect to pay for cannabis in Vermont?
Retail prices in Vermont are comparable to prices in other emerging markets. Expect to pay $40-$60 pre-tax for an eighth, or 3.5 grams of flower. One gram pre-rolls average around $14 with discounts given on multi-packs. 50mg delta-9-THC (hereafter referred to as "THC") multi-serving gummy packs are generally going for $25-$30 (though they can be found as low as $15) and vape cartridges sell for $35-$90, depending on the size and quality. These prices should come down over time as more licensed manufacturers come on line and supply increases.
All cannabis products are taxed 14 percent by the state of Vermont in addition to the standard 6 percent sales tax. Towns that participate in the 1 percent local option sales tax can apply this to cannabis as well. Consumers are looking at a combined 20-21 percent tax rate across the board for their cannabis purchases, depending on store location.
What forms of payment can I use in the Vermont market?
Cash is queen in the cannabis industry. Due to federal prohibition, credit cards are not a legal payment option. Some retail stores accept debit cards and others offer bank to bank transfer options through their online ordering platform.
What types of cannabis products are available in the Vermont market?
All cannabis products for sale in the regulated market are made in Vermont by licensed operators. Cultivators were licensed first in the application process and currently make up 72 percent of all licensees.
As a result, according to the latest data from the CCB, 75 percent of the registered products in the market today are either cannabis flower or pre-rolls. The remainder breaks down into 10 percent edibles, 10 percent extracts, 3 percent tinctures, and 2 percent topicals.
Beverages are included in the edibles category and a handful of beverage brands have recently made it into store refrigerators.
Vermont law sets a single-serving potency limit for infused products at 5mg of THC. Servings must be clearly defined and multi-serving packages are limited to a maximum of 100mg of THC.
Vermont has also put in place a 30 percent THC cap on flowers and a 60 percent THC cap on solid concentrates. Expect hash, kief and rosin as the primary concentrate products until these rules change. This potency limit does not extend to extracts in vape cartridges, which are defined as liquid concentrates by Vermont statute.
How much cannabis can I purchase at one time in Vermont?
Vermont has set a purchase limit of 28 grams (about 1 ounce) of flower for each retail store visit. It has created “weight equivalents” of this limit for other product categories (see below). Consumers can purchase across different categories, but the total weight equivalent of the entire purchase must be 28 grams or less.
Limit per product category:
- Flower: 28 grams
- Concentrate: 14 grams
- Vape Cartridges: 8 x 1 gram cartridges
- Packages of edibles at 100mg THC/package: 84
Where can I consume cannabis in Vermont?
Cannabis use is allowed in individual homes and non-public housing. It is not allowed in any public place, cannabis retail store, car or place where the use of tobacco products is restricted.