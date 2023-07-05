MANCHESTER — Northshire Bookstore is hosting Tracey Medeiros, author of “The Vermont Farm Table Cookbook: Homegrown Recipes from the Green Mountain State,” on Saturday, July 15 at 1 p.m. for the 10th anniversary edition of her beloved book.
Maria Reade, the editor of “Edible Vermont,” will interview Medeiros about the book and her work, and Chef Sigal Rocklin will be on hand to provide a tasting of Vermont treats cooked from the recipes in the book.
The Green Mountain State is known for its maple syrup and undeniable farm-to-table spirit. Truly the core of Vermont’s community, independent farms and agricultural diversity are the wellspring of the state’s fresh, whole-food dining scene.
From small family-run operations to locally owned and nationally recognized brands, the recipes and stories of “The Vermont Farm Table Cookbook” bring a little piece of that Vermont spirit into every home kitchen.
“It’s hard to fathom that a decade has passed since Tracey Medeiros captivated readers with her acclaimed The Vermont Farm Table Cookbook. This spring, she rolls out the 10th anniversary edition of this treasured ode to all things lusciously Vermont,” said Edible Vermont Magazine.
Medeiros is a food writer, food stylist, and recipe developer and tester. She is an author of six cookbooks, including “The Art of Cooking with Cannabis” and “The Vermont Farm Table Cookbook.” Medeiros is an avid proponent of the farm-to-table movement. She travels as a guest speaker and cooking instructor throughout the East Coast, emphasizing her commitment to the sustainable food movement. She resides in northern Vermont with her family.
For more information on these or other events, email events@northshire.com, or visit the Northshire Bookstore website at www.northshire.com.