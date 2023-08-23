In the picturesque Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, where the population might not be as bustling as in other parts of the state, something extraordinary is flourishing – a tight-knit community centered around MothaPlant, a cannabis dispensary that's become the heartbeat of this serene region.
Nestled among locals and curious tourists, MothaPlant's seasoned budtenders guide first-time users of all ages toward the perfect cannabis product, whether it's for health or recreation. The 45th license granted in the state, they were among the early retail cannabis spaces in the Northeast Kingdom.
For the visionary founders, – Ashley and her ex-husband Anthony, along with partners Dylan Pipe and Alex Robtoy – MothaPlant represents a dream years in the making.
“So it's kind of a collective group of all of us just trying to do this together,” Sorrentino explained.
Break out block quote.
“We're just a family business. And we have taken on just a lot of people that we have become close with over the years.” -Sorrentino
With backgrounds as diverse as Vermont's landscape, the team at MothaPlant transitioned to venture into the exciting realm of cannabis.
“I came from Human Services in the state. I worked for DCF for a while. Anthony was a teacher. He worked at BFA (Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans),” Sorrentino said. “So he was in the school district for like twelve years. Something crazy, so that's actually how he collided with Alex and Dylan almost a decade ago now.”
Despite cannabis being legal on both sides of the border, it turns out that their proximity to Canada has proved beneficial to their business.
“There are a lot of Canadians. They all smoke, obviously, because weed is legal up there, but they can't cross the border with anything,” Sorrentino explained, “So they'll come in and be like, oh, no, we just had to ditch our stuff at customs, and now we're here.”
Sorrentino and crew have found another type of customer they did not anticipate when starting MothaPlant.
“(There are) A lot of alternatives to topical application, for aches and pains, topical, stuff like that,” Sorrentino explained, “we get many people from the blue-collar industry that are coming in looking specifically for (topical) stuff.”
Sorrentino herself testifies to topicals as treating her migraines as effectively as her prescribed medication does.
In their commitment to accessibility, MothaPlant introduced the innovative "flower bar," offering cannabis in a variety of quantities to cater to varying budgets.
“That's why we really wanted to do the flower bar because we wanted to be able to offer people anywhere from like a half gram up so that whatever their price point was that day, we could somehow hope to meet their needs,” said Sorrentino.
Their product range extends beyond humans to beloved pets, with CBD pet tinctures, dog treats, and even playful dog toys shaped like joints.
Their product selection is a blend of proactive searching and local growers and producers bringing in new offerings. They proudly support The Green Mountain State’s small craft growers, recognizing that true excellence often emerges from these dedicated artisans.
While they harbor no ill will toward MSOs (Multi-State Operators), MothaPlant firmly believes that Vermonters' passion for their state sets them apart. They genuinely care about their community and the quality of the products they provide.
“Just focus on the little guy, and kind of make them shine. Because we all know that's where all the good stuff comes from,” said Sorrentino. “We know that that's where the gold comes from is those small craft growers, and we want to make sure that we can showcase them.”
One area where MothaPlant sees room for improvement in Vermont's cannabis regulations is the cap on edible products, currently set at 5 mg per item. They argue that this limit can make edibles more expensive for those requiring higher doses without effectively discouraging excessive consumption.
Among their staff favorites is a cannabis-infused barbecue sauce from Haute and Heady, exemplifying their product offerings' creativity and diversity.
They also feel that the cannabis regulation in Vermont is suffering from a lack of staff.
“I think that it would be easier if there were more officers and more people from the CCB,” is Sorrentino’s view. “If it wasn't so (backlogged) to approve things quicker, answer more questions quicker, and to go out and see things quicker.”
Ashley Sorrentino expresses immense gratitude to her dedicated team and loyal customers for transforming their passion into a thriving business.
“(To be able to) bring your personal life, like a personal passion that you had that you wouldn’t necessarily be able to share in your professional life,” shares Sorrentino, “and then having those two worlds collide has been really fun.”
As fall approaches, MothaPlant teases exciting developments on the horizon, leaving us eager to discover what's next in this blossoming journey. To stay updated, follow their Instagram @mothaplant.