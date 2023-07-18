Steven DeTeso

As Vermont's verdant landscape flourishes in the summer sun, I, too, am on the precipice of an exciting new venture — cultivating my very own homegrown cannabis garden. As a newly minted Vermonter and an advocate for the Green Mountain state's budding cannabis culture, my desire to become a home grower stems from both personal interest and a dedication to supporting this thriving community.
First and foremost, I am a firm believer in the philosophy of "know what you consume." As a regular cannabis user, I value understanding the origins of the plant I am using, appreciating not only its benefits but also the process it undergoes from seed to final product. Home-growing presents the unique opportunity to experience this firsthand. With every sprout that breaks the surface, I can monitor its growth, tailor its environment, and, eventually, harvest a product I've cultivated with care.
Beyond personal benefits, starting my home growth operation aligns with a bigger picture—promoting local economies, sustainable practices and social justice. In Vermont, we take pride in local, artisanal products and sustainable farming practices. As an at-home grower, I will contribute to this ethos by cultivating cannabis in a manner that respects our natural resources and benefits our local community.
Now that my intention is set, I've laid out the preliminary steps to establishing my home grow operation:
Research and education
I've been reading up on the art and science of growing cannabis. From understanding the life cycle of the plant to mastering the specifics of cultivating different strains, knowledge is my most vital tool.
Choosing the right strain(s)
Depending upon the desired effects, different strains offer different benefits. I am currently researching strains that would naturally thrive in Vermont's climate and align with my personal preferences.
Securing the necessary equipment
Indoor or outdoor? Hydroponics or soil? LED or HPS? My choices hinge on balancing a budget, space, time and expected yields. After extensive research, I've opted for a small indoor operation utilizing a soil medium under LED lighting, which will give me the best chance for a successful first growth.
Creating a cultivation Plan
From germinating seeds to curing the harvested buds, I've mapped out a detailed cultivation plan. This includes scheduled tasks for watering, nutrients, light cycles, temperature control and pruning.
As I embark on this journey, I am not just growing cannabis; I am nurturing this part of Vermont's community and culture. Home growing presents a unique blend of challenges and rewards, and I am excited to share my experiences, triumphs and lessons with you through the Green Mountain Vermont Cannabis Newsletter.
As I sow these seeds, I hope to inspire others to explore the gratifying world of home cultivation, and together, let's cultivate a greener future for Vermont.