Greetings, fellow CannaVenturers! On today's journey, we're diving deep into the southeastern corner of our verdant state.
Let's explore an afternoon that began at the tranquil Vermont Bud Barn – a cannabis dispensary discreetly nestled off Route 9 in Brattleboro – and culminated with a serene hike on the nearby Hillwinds Trails.
Tucked back from the road about 60 yards or so, the Vermont Bud Barn has been a quiet presence on my countless drives across Southern Vermont. A recent feature in The Green Mountain Cannabis Newsletter finally piqued my curiosity enough to venture into this charming dispensary.
What greeted me was a warmth and ease that made me feel instantly relaxed and welcomed. The comforting environment attested to the dispensary's ethos – creating a space where patrons can explore the world of cannabis at their leisure.
The Bud Barn's welcoming ambiance extends beyond just the setting. The budtenders, each as pleasant as they are knowledgeable, provided an excellent experience for this first timer. Their impressive expertise guided me through the diverse range of cannabis strains on offer. They also indulged me in their ample range of merchandise and smoking accessories. A particular "Lord of the Rings" styled smoking pipe caught my eye, with its intricate design. I was almost convinced to become its new owner.
The true gem of the Bud Barn, though, is its flower-viewing section. Here, patrons can closely inspect each strain's beautiful crystalline structures using a magnifying glass. This viewing experience, further enriched by the ability to deeply inhale the aromatic profiles of each flower, sets the Bud Barn high on my growing list of professional and well-run dispensaries.
Amongst the extensive lineup of strains, I finally chose Apple Fritter, an excellent hybrid for my day's activities. This local strain, cultivated by Emerald Visions LLC, stands out with its unique blend of relaxation and invigoration. It's a tantalizing palate of sweet, earthy apple pastry combined with a subtle, cheesy undertone.
The strain’s terpenes create a beautifully balanced high, washing over you with a sense of relaxation and a tickling tingle of lightheartedness. It's a strain that invites you to leave behind stress and anxiety, making way for pure serenity.
My visit to the Bud Barn concluded with Apple Fritter as my chosen companion for the day's coming adventure: a hike through the nearby Upper Trail and Beaver Pond Trail Loop. Just a short 10 minute drive north from the dispensary, this dog-friendly trail, part of the Hillwinds Trails group, promised an accessible escape into the wilderness.
This trail is a nature lover's delight! Just under two miles in length, it starts with a gentle incline that leads into the embrace of the woods. I found myself wandering alongside a bubbling stream and sprawling wetlands for the first mile, while my golden retriever joyously ran through low ferns, frequently detouring for a refreshing dip in the water.
Sheltered by a thick canopy, the trail offered respite from the summer heat and a serene setting for an afternoon hike. The coolness of the trail, coupled with the calming effects of Apple Fritter, brought forth a profound sense of well-being in myself. It felt like a harmonious connection with the surroundings, amplified by the tranquility induced by Apple Fritter.
It also didn’t hurt that this trail felt like my own for the short time I was there. I didn’t see anyone else as I made my way around, which was unusual for how perfect of a hiking day it was.
That Sunday afternoon, the typical daily grind took a back seat to the serene symphony of nature, replaced by peaceful pauses and moments of true appreciation for our natural world. The Apple Fritter strain seemed to elevate the whole experience, magnifying every sensory detail of the trail.
As I look back, my afternoon at the Vermont Bud Barn and the subsequent hike around the Upper Trail and Beaver Pond Trail Loop, remains an experience that won’t soon leave me. My afternoon was more than just a dispensary visit or a nature hike; it was a true adventure, a journey of discovering peace in the green landscape of Vermont, coupled with the comforting presence of local grown flower.
Thank you for your time fellow CannaVenturers. Stay on the lookout as we continue to explore more strains and trails this summer!
