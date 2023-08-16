Nestled in the heart of Rutland, Vermont, lies a unique duo of experiences - the Somewhere on the Mountain cannabis dispensary and the family-friendly Pine Hill Park. Recently, I embarked on an outdoor exploration that combined the Gluttony strain, purchased from this serene dispensary, with a leisurely hike through the well-maintained trails.
Driving along Main Street, Route 7 in Rutland, it was easy to spot Somewhere on the Mountain thanks to the intriguing window decals reflecting their brand's imagery. I loved that they chose to spruce up their outside curb appeal. In my experience, too many dispensaries look cold and uninviting with their curtains pulled shut. It doesn't have to be this way and Somewhere on the Mountain came up with a great solution with their mountain themed and branded imagery. As I stepped inside, the spotlessly clean and calm environment welcomed me.
The staff members were approachable and offered me space to explore their wide selection. I was pleased that their selection of flower was on display for their customers to peruse at their leisure. There was also the typical selection of Raw brand papers behind the counter and glass pipes in the middle of the room. My eyes were drawn to a gong near the exit door, a piece that the owner acquired from a trip to Thailand. According to the staff, its calming sound has become a favorite among regular customers and the budtenders alike.
What truly sets this dispensary apart were the educational materials. Pamphlets about terpenes and various parts of the cannabis plant empowers customers with knowledge. This was a pleasant surprise and unique to the dispensaries I have thus visited in Vermont. I was drawn to the Gluttony strain, a hybrid registering at 17.8% THC, on special offer, cultivated by the local "Fall Forward." I love the idea of helping move products out to make room for new strains so this was an easy choice for me.
After leaving the dispensary, I enjoyed the first wave of Gluttony in the private abode of a friend in the area. Following a quick toke and catch-up, I headed to Pine Hill Park. Located in the northwest part of Rutland, the park offers well-marked trails catering to all age groups. Despite being listed on AllTrails as the Lower Giorgetti Loop, I was pleasantly surprised to find middle and upper trails as well, each marked and suitable for children and older adults alike.
The trail map at the beginning was descriptive and helpful, providing a snapshot of the journey ahead. Although the weather was overcast, and the terrain slightly wet, the trail's maintenance ensured that it remained passable and enjoyable.
As I strolled through the mild hills and lush greenery, the Gluttony strain's uplifting qualities resonated with the surroundings. Its calming effects made the hike even more enjoyable.
Along the way, I encountered a member of the trail's maintenance team, a testament to the park's commitment to providing a pleasant experience for its visitors. I was pleased to learn that she had just collected a large handful of donations from the box near the entrance.
My day in Rutland was filled with unexpected delights and meaningful connections. At Somewhere on the Mountain, I discovered a blend of cultural richness, educational empowerment, and personal comfort that went beyond my expectations. The calming resonance of the gong, the enlightening pamphlets, and the respectful staff make it a must-visit for those seeking more from their dispensary experience.
Pine Hill Park, with its accommodating trails, is a gem in Rutland, inviting all ages to explore and enjoy its beauty. Combined with the Gluttony strain's delightful effects, it turned an ordinary day into an extraordinary one.
Whether you're a seasoned cannabis connoisseur or someone looking to pair the joys of nature with the world of cannabis, Rutland, VT, holds treasures that await your discovery. In this place of scenic beauty and mindful connections, an ordinary day can become a special one, filled with memories that resonate like the calming sound of a gong.
Thanks for coming along on this trip with me fellow CannaVenturers! Stay tuned for next time when we visit one of our southern dispensaries and the yet-traversed trails that lay nearby.