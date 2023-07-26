Greetings, fellow Cannaventurers! Welcome to the first edition of The Cannaventruer’s Guide. Today we embark on a delightful journey filled with nature's splendor and the citrusy-sweet allure of Mandarin Runtz.
Nestled in the heart of Vermont’s Shires region is the serene Lake Paran, our tranquil playground for the day. Let's explore the natural beauty of this land while savoring the fruity notes and euphoric highs of todays companion strain, Mandarin Runtz, which was procured from Juniper Lane Cannabis in downtown Bennington.
Lake Paran is a stunning 35-acre gem, blessed with many natural habitats and panoramic views that stretch from the lush Berkshires to the magnificent Green Mountains. This place of poetic inspiration — Robert Frost himself penned one of his famous works here — offers an escape from the everyday, and immerses you in pure, verdant serenity.
Enter Mandarin Runtz, the charismatic cannabis hybrid. A variation of the Runtz strain that stole the show as Leafly's Strain of the Year in 2020. With a mouthwatering scent reminiscent of a sweet candy bag, Mandarin Runtz is no wallflower. The strains' high is as enchanting as its aroma, producing uplifting effects that promises to last throughout our journey today.
The first puff of Mandarin Runtz introduces a creamy smoke, citrusy and smooth. The sugary, fruity flavor sings on the tongue, inviting the senses to stir and tingle. As the effects begin to gently envelope us, we feel an uplift in mood, setting the tone perfectly for our lakeside adventure. *
The elated high seems to crescendo as we make our way towards the Robert Frost Trail. Like a symphony of the senses, the Mandarin Runtz's uplifting effects harmonize well with the crisp mountain air. A gentle breeze from the east becomes a welcomed relief from the heat of the midday sun. As we climb the hill overlooking the lake, the full panoramic view unfolds — a sight to behold and an experience vividly enhanced by the energetic Runtz.
We then descend back towards Paran's swimming beach, the strain's euphoric notes lightening our descent. The combination of the cool water, warm sun, and Mandarin Runtz is tantalizing — each stroke in the water releases a rejuvenating wave over both the body and mind.
As the day moves on and sun sets over Lake Paran, Bald Mountain to the east turns a rich shade of purplish pink, and the pleasant effects of Mandarin Runtz start to fade with the day’s close creeping in. This strain has been the perfect companion for a sunny afternoon adventure, enhancing every moment with its uplifting and blissful properties.
From the forested trails of Robert Frost, to the serene lake swim, our journey through Lake Paran with Mandarin Runtz has been a peaceful and rejuvenating one. Stay tuned, fellow cannaventurers. More strains, trails and tales to come!