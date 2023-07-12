Scott Sparks, the former vice president of Black River Produce, long harbored a desire to be involved in the cannabis industry. Growing tired of his job that transformed Black River from a locally-owned company to a corporate entity, he yearned for a change.
One fateful day, as if by chance, he opened what he initially believed to be a spam email addressed to Black River Produce. To his surprise, it turned out to be an invitation to the Northern Colorado Hemp Expo, showcasing CBD products—the only legal cannabis-derived products in Vermont at the time.
Taking this serendipitous encounter as a sign, Sparks promptly secured two VIP tickets for the event, albeit with tempered expectations. The rest, as they say, is history.
Though his interest in cannabis products persisted for years, Sparks considered his aspirations of involvement in the industry – during his upbringing in the ‘60s and ‘70s – to be virtually impossible. A self-proclaimed "good kid," he never ventured into illegal cultivation prior to legalization. The risks outweighed the rewards, as mere possession of half a joint could lead to arrest in those times.
During our conversation on a pleasant afternoon in the barn that now houses his retail cannabis business, the Vermont Bud Barn, Sparks recounted an extensive history of cannabis legality in the United States. He was keen to highlight the racial motives often behind marijuana prohibition. He views it as no coincidence that the criminalization of marijuana coincided with the early 20th-century migration of post-revolution Mexicans to the United States, who brought along their marijuana culture.
Similarly, the association of marijuana with jazz and blues, genres predominantly embraced by African-American musicians, further contributed to its prohibitive legislation (Fun fact: Jazz legend Louis Armstrong’s notable affinity for cannabis and fervent advocacy of legalization in the U.S. earned him the nickname "Pops,” because he was the “father of pot”).
In 2018, Sparks ventured into opening Vermont Hempicurean in downtown Brattleboro, envisioning it as a crucial step in his long-term strategy. He recognized that establishing a respected business beforehand would prove advantageous once cannabis became legalized. When the legalization measure finally reached the ballot, Scott garnered nearly unanimous support from both the Brattleboro Selectboard and the Planning Commission.
Since relocating from downtown Brattleboro to the impossible-to-miss barn at 257 Marlboro Rd in West Brattleboro, VT, Sparks has significantly expanded his operations. His enterprises now include The Vermont Bud Barn, offering CBD products for humans and animals, as well as legal adult cannabis products for retail; The Vermont Grow Barn, catering to home growers; and coming soon – In The Weeds, Vermont Hempicurean's indoor cannabis cultivation facility.
Sparks acknowledges that there will always be naysayers, but he feels fortunate to reside in an incredible and supportive state. He has also experienced an outpouring of support from fellow cannabis companies, growers, and organizations within the Green Mountain State. His initial connection with Heady Vermont was made in Colorado. Though he learned a lot from Colorado growers, Sparks aimed for his company to embody Vermont's spirit.
According to Heady Vermont's website, "Heady Vermont connects consumers to small, independent, and Vermont-grown cannabis brands and businesses through events, digital content, and membership. 100% women-founded, owned, and run." Scott attended his first meeting with Heady Vermont above Skinny Pancake in Burlington, VT. It was there he met his lawyer, Tim Fair of Vermont Cannabis Solutions (Sparks became Fair's very first cannabis client), and Will Read, Founder & CEO at CannaPlanners, a cannabis marketing agency who handled all the branding and web design for Scott's cannabis businesses.
As any cannabis company in Vermont (and nationwide) can attest, there have undoubtedly been challenges along the way. Banking has proven to be a significant hurdle for cannabis companies in the United States due to federal cannabis prohibition. Many banks find the regulatory requirements cumbersome, while others exploit the limited pool of banks willing to engage with the cannabis industry, charging exorbitant fees. Nonetheless, Sparks has found a bank he enjoys working with, and added that for those seeking a bank willing to collaborate with cannabis companies, greencheckverified.com serves as a valuable resource.
When Sparks initially ventured into retail cannabis, he was unaware of the volume of customer inquiries he’d receive regarding product recommendations for various ailments. He admits there was a learning curve, but now he takes pride in the exceptional level of service provided by his general manager, Jeremy Deschaine, and the rest of his employees.
Deschaine oversees day-to-day operations and employees, many of them former customers, themselves. When Sparks posted a job listing on Indeed, the response was overwhelming. Originally planning to keep the ad up for two weeks, he had to remove it within two days after receiving 200 responses. It's no wonder that many people aspire to work for him. In Spark's estimation, his company ranks among the very best cannabis companies in Vermont, being the only one currently operating retail, grow supplies, and soon-to-be-growing enterprises throughout the state.
Despite the challenges, Sparks emphatically states that he loves what he does. He wakes up each day eager to go to work and revels in the joy of making people happy – a perfect fit for his industry. He appreciates the diverse mix of tourists and locals who walk through his door daily and wouldn't have it any other way.
Sparks does, however, have concerns regarding the potential implications of federal cannabis legalization. He worries that if cannabis were to become federally legal, large corporations would overshadow smaller players. Fortunately, Vermont is taking proactive measures by enacting legislation that supports small growers.
Sparks believes that the passage of the Safe Banking Act – which would protect cannabis companies, and the repeal of IRS Rule 280E – a provision disallowing deductions for cannabis-related businesses, would greatly benefit small producers like himself.
In his own words: "Treat me like any other business."
Sparks’ trio of businesses welcomes everyone, including dogs. In the future, they hope to host concerts and events on their beautiful lawn. Presently, a Jamaican food truck awaits right in their parking lot, with an ice cream stand and restaurant across the street, and a farm stand adjacent to that, offering plenty of munchie options after completing your shopping. Don't hesitate to stop by and say hello – you'll be glad you did.