There is a tremendous and tragic irony within Vermont’s cannabis industry: the plant is often used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) while many who have worked in the industry for decades suffer from PTSD due to the destructive War on Drugs. A number of stressors have burdened these workers, including fear of arrest, violence, and financial ruin.
According to mental health professionals, the threat of arrest and imprisonment can lead to anxiety, hypervigilance, and difficulty sleeping. Physical violence can lead to flashbacks, nightmares, and avoidance of certain places or people.
In my work as creative director at Craft State Media, I’ve met many business owners who suffered arrest and robbery as they learned their trade in the illicit markets of Vermont and beyond.
Some still participate in a “gray market” that includes trade between legally-licensed operations and others that are not. Some have decided to stay in the black market entirely and consider going legal to be a form of selling out. Some have taken what could be seen as the boldest move of all, and gone fully legal. All of these players are threads in a cultural heritage that will always be interwoven, no matter how hard the government tries to untangle them.
Even the most dedicated legal operators, ones that never spent a minute in the illicit market, are affected by the psychological and emotional scars of the War on Drugs and its many forms of violence. I have had frank conversations with these business owners in which they have told me of the suspicion aimed at anyone who enters the market and doesn’t have an established reputation.
The industry largely communicates to each other online on platforms like Instagram, and this is where the trouble often begins. The pattern goes something like this:
- Someone in the cannabis community posts a question online such as: “Has anyone heard of XYZ, LLC? I see their license listed on the CCB website but I’m not familiar with them.”
- A few others comment, “I’ve never heard of them. I wonder if they’re from Vermont.”
- Someone else says, “I’ve seen their name come up in the same post with that unsavory person that we all know is untrustworthy.”
- Another one posts, “Yep, I just did a LinkedIn search and found connections to 13 multistate operators!”
- Finally, someone finds an associated Instagram handle, and the target is called out with a demand that they prove they are not a threat to the entire industry.
The legacy of the threat of incarceration, or of having all your wealth seized, or of being robbed, combines with online discourse (a radicalizing force even on those who are otherwise fully within the margins of mainstream culture) to batter newcomers or perceived bad actors with a demoralizing assault of words.
Shallow Google searches and true-crime television are fuel for conspiracy theory bonfires that can consume reputations. The targets of the attacks are often also suffering from the same history, and they’ll often get triggered when their honor is questioned or lies are spread about them.
It’s easy to dismiss all this as juvenile and silly, but we can understand why so many legacy players are on a hair trigger, ready to leap into a fight. You cannot look into someone’s eyes in real time through an Instagram post to sense if they are friend or foe, or if they will betray you. Your intellect knows you are not going to be killed, robbed, or arrested, but something in your limbic system doesn’t agree. A tingle in the fingertips, a tightness in the chest, says, “Watch out for this one!” And you do whatever you can to answer the call, to protect yourself and your loved ones.
One online figure, a self-appointed cannabis industry watchdog, often posts about his family’s traumas at the hands of drug warriors:
"Prohibition quite literally ruined my family and I am fucking pulling for all you guys. I watched my dad get arrested with Billy Greer on TV by the FBI for smuggling weed on the Channel 3 news when I was 7."
On top of all this, there is a new narrative layer, driven by legalization, that reinforces the aggression and grievance: “craft versus corporate.” And here is where things get even more complicated. My company helps to build this narrative. We see it as something that is essential and noble about Vermont. “Craft” reflects independence, sustainability, and care for the community. “Corporate” is about profiteering and growth for its own sake.
But it is possible for a noble narrative to feed an unhealthy dynamic. At Craft State, we are sometimes on the receiving end of that dynamic. I can say with firsthand knowledge how it feels to be the target of aggression, suspicion, and attempted character assassination. It makes me want to fight! Sometimes it makes me want to quit the business because people I’m trying to help are trying to harm me. Why bother?
I often remind myself, though, that I do not have a historical connection to the illicit market the way some of the other folks in the community do, and I don’t suffer from PTSD. Sure, I spent my youth looking over my shoulder from time to time as I smoked weed in the shadows. I’ve had extended family members arrested for drug activity. I certainly didn’t watch my father get hauled off to jail on television.
So, as I do my part — through Craft State Media, with our mandate of creating tools so the community can strengthen itself — I try to stay focused on what we’re protecting: the fledgling legal market that supports all these vulnerable folks who’ve been unjustly treated by society’s most well-armed authorities. The ones that corporate-cannabis doesn’t care about, except as a return on their shareholders’ investments.
I fight like hell to overcome my triggers when I’m attacked, to stand my ground when necessary, but to always model to the community what we see as the best way to treat each other for the sake of the long-term sustainability of the industry: as fellow humans deserving of the benefit of the doubt, of our empathy, of our support.
The last thing anyone needs is to have to use the crop they grow or sell to medically treat spiritual damage caused by getting that crop to market. It’s the single historical injustice that social equity measures are meant to counteract. We can all do our part to resist the destructive call-out culture we live in today, and instead emphasize the wonderful healing aspect of cannabis to bring people together and lift them up when they need a boost.
If you are experiencing PTSD symptoms, there are resources available to help you immediately. You can also talk to a therapist or counselor, or you can join a support group.