IRASBURG, Vt., — Two Vermont cannabis producers – Family Tree and Vermontijuana – have become the first to bring the state’s newborn cannabis industry into the realm of Vermont specialty foods as new members of the Vermont Fresh Network (VFN).
The Vermont Fresh Network has classified the two cannabis businesses as ‘Specialty Producers’, which it defines as, “specialty food and beverage makers, processors using primarily local ingredients ("primarily" means more than 50 percent of ingredients - excluding water - measured by weight, volume, or value; "local" ingredients are grown or raised in Vermont or within 30 miles of Vermont).”
"Cannabis is a growing sector in Vermont agriculture that relies entirely on local partnerships. It naturally aligns with Vermont Fresh Network's mission. We're excited to welcome these specialty producers into the Network, and explore additional opportunities for connection and collaboration among our members," said VFN Executive Director Tara Pereira in a release.
“For 27 years, we have worked across the food system to build strong relationships between farmers, producers, culinary professionals, and consumers who share similar beliefs, values, and a dedication to the health and strength of Vermont’s food and farm community.”
In addition to the emphasis on the use of local inputs, VFN also emphasizes the importance of distributing within the state of Vermont – a perfect fit for the Vermont cannabis industry since Vermont cannabis products may only be distributed within the state of Vermont.
Eli Harrington, the owner and head cultivator of Vermontijuana, said he and other cannabis cultivators fit perfectly with the VFN network of artisans, farmers and chefs.
“Especially for outdoor cultivators like us, it’s a perfect fit for Vermont’s cannabis industry as it more accurately represents and describes what we do as producers of specialty agricultural products.”
Vermontijuana also hosts farm tours and Harrington promotes “cannabis agritourism,” saying part of the draw of the Vermont Fresh Network is the ability to connect with members of the hospitality community.
“There’s almost unlimited potential for collaboration within the (VFN) network. I could imagine cannabis cultivators and manufacturers producing new cannabis products with chefs and farms within the network, learning about best practices for agritourism, working together on events – I think it benefits everyone.”
Jane Lanza, along with her husband Ben, own and operate Family Tree Cannabis, based in Sheldon. In addition to cannabis, the family has an extensive and impressive background planning large-scale, cross-industry collaborations like the Vermont Liberate Music & Yoga Festival.
“We’re excited to continue working on ways to bolster the Vermont cannabis industry at large with local officials and organizations like Vermont Fresh Network," Lanza said.
Although not yet possible for THC cannabis, Family Tree has been certified organic for their CBD cannabis products.
“Vermont Fresh Network consumers care about what they ingest, where it comes from, and the larger production impacts, so the sustainability and practices of businesses like ours in the legal cannabis industry are important to highlight," she said.
Both cannabis establishments appear on the Vermont Fresh Network website and directory, as well as the DigInVT website and database.
####
FAMILY TREE
About: Family Tree is a certified organic, regenerative, family farm providing premium indoor and sungrown Vermont cannabis, along with single-source, solventless, hand-crafted products.
Website: www.familytreecannabisco.com/
Social Media: Instagram: @thisisfamilytree | Facebook: @familytreehempco
Media Contact: Jane Lanza, co- owner | Jame@thisisfamilytree.com
VERMONTIJUANA
About: Vermontijuana provides unique cannabis experiences through sun-grown cannabis products, agritourism projects, and cannabis-centric gatherings.
Website: www.vermontijuana.com
Social Media: Instagram: @Vermontijuana | Facebook: @vermontijuana | Threads: @Vermontijuana
Media Contact: Eli Harrington, Founder, Head Cultivator
eli@yourgreenbridge.com // 802-472-1250
VERMONT FRESH NETWORK
About: The Vermont Fresh Network is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 1996 with the mission of advancing relationships among farmers, chefs, and consumers to grow markets and eat more locally grown food.
Website: www.vermontfresh.net
Social Media: Instagram: @vtfreshnet | Facebook: @VermontFreshNetwork
Media Contact: Tara Pereira, Executive Director | tara@vermontfresh.net
Find Vermontijuana Products at:
- Winooski Organics (Winooski)
- Grass Queen (Burlington)
- Bern Legacy (Burlington)
- Magic Mann (Essex)
- Northeast Kannabis (St. Johnsbury)
- Cambridge Cannabis Company (Cambridge/Jeffersonville)
- Somewhere on the Mountain (Rutland)
- MothaPlant (St. Albans)
- Vermont Bud Barn (Brattleboro)