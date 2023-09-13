MONTPELIER — As the young cannabis industry continues to flourish in the Green Mountain State, public health professionals are stepping in to bolster education on the newly-legal drug, and it falls under several messaging campaigns developed by the Vermont Department of Health.
"We are not anti-cannabis in our division but we are pro brain health, and that stands true for all substances," Roy Belcher of the Vermont Department of Health's Division of Substance Use Programs said at a recent Cannabis Control Board meeting. "We just really want to make sure that people have the information that they need to make healthy choices that are within the bounds of the law."
Belcher called Let's Talk Cannabis "our flagship campaign that relates to cannabis." The campaign was adapted from the California Department of Health.
A video for Let's Talk Cannabis informs viewers that the substance is legal in the Green Mountain State for those 21 and older "but keep your bud in Vermont" as it's illegal under federal law and in other states. Pregnant and breastfeeding people are urged not to partake. Driving under the influence also is not advised.
ParentUp spans all substances, with cannabis as a primary one. Belcher said the campaign "seeks to give parents the tools that they need to be able to have fruitful conversations with their children about substance use and making healthy choices."
Healthy at Home, overseen by the Division of Environmental Health, focuses on safe storage of substances and firearms.
One More Conversation focuses on pregnant people and health care providers. Belcher said the campaign is aimed at helping to facilitate what can be difficult discussions about substance use and substance use disorder.
Outlast speaks to people aged 13 to 17, who identify with the snowboarding and skateboarding community, about alcohol and cannabis prevention.
"This campaign is of interest especially because our research has shown that this messaging loses efficacy when it comes from an entity like the health department," Belcher said. "So this is actually very much intentionally not branded as coming from the health department but it's through the magic of social media. It gets into the hands of that age group and people that identify with those cultures."
Belcher said his group is "just trying to provide information and in a non-stigmatizing manner."
Jessilyn Dolan, registered nurse and state educator on cannabis, suggested changing some of the department's language to be more supportive than fear-based. For example, she said the word "overconsumption" should be used rather than "overdose."